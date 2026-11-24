Johann Zarco will start the final race of the season with a handicap. The MotoGP FIM Stewards have handed the Honda LCR rider a Long Lap Penalty to serve at the Valencia Grand Prix for his collision with Alex Marquez on the opening lap of the Portimao race. The Frenchman did not make a fuss: he accepted the decision and put the matter to rest in just a few words at the end of a Portuguese weekend that started brilliantly and ended in the worst possible way.

The stewards’ verdict

The incident happened just a few corners after the start. Zarco attempted to pass on the inside of the Gresini team’s Ducati, lost the front and crashed, forcing the Spaniard into the gravel. According to the official statement, the contact occurred at Turn 11 and had negative consequences for rider number 73. Race Direction had already announced during the race that the incident would be reviewed after the chequered flag. The stewards deemed it irresponsible riding that endangered other competitors, in breach of Article 1.21.2 of the FIM regulations. The incident was classified as MGP-CC2 (Opening Lap), the category covering contact during overtaking attempts on the opening lap.

The statement also clarifies what will happen if Zarco does not race in Valencia: if he is absent for a reason unrelated to the Portimao incident, the penalty will be considered served. If, however, he has to withdraw because of that incident, the Long Lap will be carried over to the first championship event he takes part in.

Zarco’s version

The LCR rider explained what he had seen at the time: "To me, Alex was a little wider than Brad Binder. I didn’t think he would come back onto that line. That’s why I tried to pass on the inside. But he came back across, and I crashed in the contact. So my race was already over on the first lap." He was left disappointed by a missed opportunity: "I’m very disappointed. I wanted to finish the race and see whether I could maintain my good Friday pace over the full distance too." As for the penalty, however, he had no objections. "We’ll take the positives from the weekend and focus on the final race in Valencia."

A nightmare weekend for LCR

Yet the Portuguese weekend had begun with high hopes. On Friday, Zarco finished in the top five, securing direct entry to Q2. From Saturday onwards, changing track conditions—usually his preferred territory—left him struggling to find his feel: ninth in qualifying, then a crash halfway through the Sprint while fighting for a top-eight finish. Sunday went even worse, and the Long Lap will make his final race of the year more difficult.

It was a pointless Sunday for the LCR garage, as Diogo Moreira also crashed while running in the top six. Small consolation for the Brazilian, who is officially the season’s best rookie.