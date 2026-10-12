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FastCross Arsago Seprio: Herlings Crashes at the First Corner but Wins, Cooper Webb Misses the Podium

Motocross
by Elisabetta Lubrani
JH
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Jeffrey Herlings won the FastCross in Arsago Seprio despite crashing at the first corner of the opening race. The Honda rider prevailed with a 5-1-1 scorecard, ahead of the surprising Jan Pancar and Liam Everts, while Cooper Webb, the American star expected in Lombardy, narrowly missed out on the podium.
The event took place exactly one week after the Motocross of Nations in Ernée, where Webb had raced for the United States team. The three-race format delivered a day packed with twists and turns.

Vialle takes the opening race

The first rider to celebrate was Tom Vialle. The French Honda rider, fresh from a heavy crash at Ernée, arrived in top form and won the opening race. The collision at the first corner, which brought down Herlings and Everts (Husqvarna), cleared the way for him, forcing both riders to restart from the back. Jan Pancar finished behind Vialle, the Slovenian privateer riding a KTM, with Webb in third. Everts and Herlings fought back to fourth and fifth, limiting the damage ahead of the next two races.

Herlings pulls away

In the second race, “The Bullet” shifted up a gear completely, winning by fifteen seconds over Everts. Vialle was second until the final lap, when a crash sent him tumbling down to eighth, damaging his overall classification.
Herlings made it two wins in the third and final race, once again in dominant fashion, finishing with 7 points overall. Pancar confirmed his standout day with a 2-4-2 scorecard, earning second place, while Everts finished third with 4-2-3. Webb, consistently strong but never truly in contention for victory, took fourth with 3-3-4, just one point behind the Belgian.
Fast Cross 2026: what a spectacle! (photo: Alessio Giocoli)

Final standings

  1. Jeffrey Herlings (NL), Honda, 5-1-1, 7 points
  2. Jan Pancar (SLO), KTM, 2-4-2, 8
  3. Liam Everts (B), Husqvarna, 4-2-3, 9
  4. Cooper Webb (USA), Husqvarna, 3-3-4, 10
  5. Tom Vialle (F), Honda, 1-8-5, 14
  6. Arnaud Tonus (CH), Yamaha, 6-6-7, 19
  7. Cornelius Toendel (N), Kawasaki, 9-7-6, 22
  8. Cédric Soubeyras (F), Honda, 7-5-11, 23
  9. Kevin Brumann (CH), Husqvarna, 11-9-8, 28
  10. Mattia Guadagnini (I), KTM, 10-15-9, 34
For the Italian riders, the best result came from Mattia Guadagnini, who finished tenth on the KTM. The spotlight, however, belongs entirely to Herlings, who turned a nightmare start into a convincing victory, and to Pancar, who, as a privateer, finished ahead of names that had been far more heavily tipped before the event.
Photo: Alessio Giocoli
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