The FastCross of Arsago is pulling off a major coup: Cooper Webb will also be on the starting grid for the 2026 edition. The American Supercross ace is the latest big name announced for the event taking place next weekend. Waiting for him will be a group of world-class riders from the World Championship, led by MXGP champion Jeffrey Herlings

A story born in 1984

FastCross has deep roots. The event was launched in 1984 by Giorgio Saporiti, a successful entrepreneur and passionate motocross enthusiast, and held the final edition of its first era in 2000. Then came a long hiatus, until its return in 2023.

Since then, racing has returned to the picturesque Arsago venue, just a short distance from Lake Maggiore and Lake Varese, on a track that blends motocross and supercross. It is a spectacular format that in recent years has brought the stars of off-road racing back to the Varese area.

Webb, Husqvarna debut already seen

Thirty-year-old Cooper Webb arrives in Italy after making an excellent impression at the Motocross of Nations. On that occasion, the American rode a Husqvarna for the first time after spending many years with Yamaha. In Arsago, he will be the man to beat, but the European competition is fierce.

On the front line is Jeffrey Herlings, the MXGP champion who is enjoying the best form of his career. His teammate Tom Vialle will also be there, taking on the Arsago track for the first time. Belgian rider Liam Everts, meanwhile, arrives as the reigning winner of the Motocross of Nations.

Adamo, Italy’s great hope

Italian fans will be placing their hopes above all on Andrea Adamo, the Red Bull KTM rider. The field is completed by other strong World Championship names such as Jan Pancar, Albi Forato and Maxime Grau, as well as French Supercross specialist Killian Poll. Switzerland will be represented by Kevin Brumann and Arnaud Tonus.

The schedule includes races in the MX-Open, 125cc and 85cc classes. The Open riders will also compete in the “One-on-One”, a straight knockout head-to-head challenge in which competitors face off over a single lap. That could produce the most eagerly awaited showdown of the weekend: Webb against the best of Europe, one lap at a time.