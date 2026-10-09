Aldeguer Angers Morbidelli, but No Penalty: What Happened at Mandalika

A difficult Friday for the Gresini team rider: two crashes, a bike failure, no top-10 finish, and even a reprimand for an incident involving the Italian.

Among today's disappointed riders at the Mandalika International Circuit is certainly Fermin Aldeguer, who could do no better than the fifteenth-fastest time and will have to tackle Q1 in MotoGP qualifying to fight for one of the two remaining places in Q2. The Spaniard endured a fairly troubled day. He crashed in FP1 and again in the Practice session, and in the afternoon he also had to stop because of a technical problem with his Ducati Desmosedici GP25. But that was not all: at the end of Friday, he also received an official reprimand.

MotoGP Indonesia: sparks fly between Morbidelli and Aldeguer in Practice

Aldeguer received an Official Warning from the FIM MotoGP Stewards Panel for impeding Franco Morbidelli at Turn 16 during the afternoon Practice session. The BK8 Gresini team rider was proceeding slowly as his Pertamina Enduro VR46 colleague approached at speed, visibly angered by what had happened. The Italian continued to berate the Spaniard for some time—a situation he knows well, as several times this season he himself has been the target of complaints from other riders who encountered him on track during their time attacks.

Aldeguer was not handed a penalty that would force him to drop places on the starting grid. As explained in the Stewards Panel's statement, the incident did not occur within the final 20 minutes of the session, and it was also the Spaniard's first infraction of the season. This first official warning allows him to escape without further punishment.