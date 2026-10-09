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Shock in World Supercross WSX: The Entire 2026 Season Is Cancelled—What Happened?

Motocross
by Diana Tamantini
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A cold shower for riders, teams and fans: World Supercross 2026 cancelled after the opening round. Here are the reasons behind the decision.
A world championship cancelled after just one round is certainly not good news. A serious financial crisis has led to this situation for the FIM World Supercross Championship WSX, which so far has held only its opening round in Calgary, Canada, at the beginning of the season. Here is the twist: an official statement was released in recent days announcing the complete cancellation of the 2026 season. The race weekends scheduled in Great Britain, Argentina, South Africa, Australia and New Zealand through early December are therefore off.
The withdrawal of some investors, combined with the extremely tight timeframe for finding new ones (the statement refers to ongoing negotiations), has made the international-level championship financially unsustainable. A major blow for the organizers, teams, riders, partners and fans. While AMA Supercross, the American championship, and the World Supermotocross SMX (won by Jorge Prado this year) are in excellent shape, the fate of the discipline’s world championship, run by the Fédération Internationale de Motocyclisme, remains a mystery.

WSX, the official SX Global statement 

World Supercross regrets to announce the immediate conclusion of the 2026 FIM World Supercross Championship season.
World Supercross is engaged in advanced discussions with potential investors regarding the future of the series. Pending the conclusion of these negotiations, the decision has been made to conclude the current season.
This decision was not taken lightly. We continue to firmly believe in the series, its global potential and the opportunity to build on the foundations laid so far. We remain optimistic that the ongoing negotiations will reach a positive conclusion and provide a solid platform for the future of the championship.
World Supercross would like to thank its riders, teams, partners, venues, staff, fans and everyone who supported the series throughout the 2026 season.
Further information on the future of World Supercross will be provided in due course.
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