MOTOGPSUPERBIKE MOTOCROSS ROAD RACINGSTORIESDREAMSPAOLO GOZZI COLUMN

Jack Miller Says Yamaha Is Almost Unrideable at Mandalika: “The Engine’s Behavior Is Inconsistent”

MotoGP
by Paolo Gozzi
jm
Follow us on Google News
For the second Grand Prix in a row, Jack Miller found himself on a Yamaha that was almost impossible to ride. After Motegi, the Pramac rider also had a Sunday to forget at the Indonesian MotoGP weekend, ending in a crash on lap five while running seventeenth.
This time, however, the Australian is not blaming the tyres. Miller suspects the problem at Mandalika may be linked to the M1's engine.

From Motegi to Mandalika

In Japan, Miller had blamed the major front-end problems in traffic on the tyres’ starting pressures, which he described as "ridiculously safe". The same scenario played out in Indonesia, but the rider’s diagnosis is different, pointing to electronic management and the engine.
"It was quite similar to Japan. This morning I had a reasonably good feeling, but as soon as we went out for the Sprint, the bike became almost impossible to ride", Miller told Crash.net. "Something isn’t working as it should, whether it’s related to the fuel mapping or something else. The engine’s behaviour is inconsistent, and we need to work harder to understand why".

Pramac go scoreless for the fourth time

The team’s Sunday was also difficult on the other side of the garage. Toprak Razgatlioglu retired, hampered by the dislocated right shoulder he sustained in a crash on Saturday morning during FP2. We covered his situation in Toprak Razgatlioglu’s shoulder nightmare: now he fears surgery. As a result, Pramac Yamaha has failed to score points for the fourth consecutive Grand Prix weekend.
Team director Gino Borsoi made no secret of his disappointment: "Expectations were high, especially given how Friday started, and we were hoping to fight for points. Toprak’s injury certainly made things more difficult, but Jack’s crash today was also a setback we could have done without."
The comparison with the factory team offers little comfort: Fabio Quartararo and Alex Rins both scored points, finishing ninth and fifteenth respectively.
Jack Miller will race in Superbike in 2027

Borsoi calls for a change of pace

Borsoi believes the potential is there, but something is being lost along the way: "We know we’re struggling at the moment, but we’ve shown that we can fight for points, so we need to understand why we can’t turn that potential into results".
The team boss’s closing remarks sound like a call to the whole team ahead of the next races: "We need to change something, be more precise in our work and make sure we do everything possible to give both riders the opportunity to achieve the results we know are within our reach".
-> Follow us on Instagram too: @Corsedimoto

Read also

Alex Marquez on MotoGP fines: “45 minutes on Sunday at 190 beats per minute”Alex Marquez on MotoGP fines: “45 minutes on Sunday at 190 beats per minute”
Should Jorge Martin Have Been Penalized? Here’s What the MotoGP Regulations SayShould Jorge Martin Have Been Penalized? Here’s What the MotoGP Regulations Say
Jack Miller

byPaolo Gozzi

Continue reading

loading

You might also like

am
MotoGP

Alex Marquez on MotoGP fines: “45 minutes on Sunday at 190 beats per minute”

Jorge Martin partenza MotoGP Indonesia
MotoGP

Should Jorge Martin Have Been Penalized? Here’s What the MotoGP Regulations Say

toprak-motogp-spalla
MotoGP

Shoulder nightmare for Toprak Razgatlioglu: now he fears surgery

More news

Jett Lawrence Pala

Jett Lawrence provides timeline for injury return after difficult 2026 season

Motocross
gp-project-2wp-civ-giovani-2026

From high school to the CIV pit garage: how Matteo and Luca took on the challenge with GP Project 2WP

Stories
am

Alex Marquez on MotoGP fines: “45 minutes on Sunday at 190 beats per minute”

MotoGP
Jorge Martin partenza MotoGP Indonesia

Should Jorge Martin Have Been Penalized? Here’s What the MotoGP Regulations Say

MotoGP
qj2

China Is the New Eldorado: Ten Kate Racing Leaves Yamaha for QJ Motor

Road Racing

Popular articles

mac

Estoril Superbike: Tarran Mackenzie Returns to the British Superbike Championship with BMW—Is a Ducati Team Disappearing?

Superbike
Martin

Jorge Martin Regains the Lead: “Marc Marquez Makes Fewer Mistakes—As Soon as You Make One, He Beats You”

MotoGP
Jett Lawrence Pala

Jett Lawrence provides timeline for injury return after difficult 2026 season

Motocross
bsb

BSB Brands Hatch Grand Finale: Full weekend schedule, standings and weather report

Superbike
moto2-escrig-forward-out-indonesia

Alex Escrig and Forward, from the dream to a huge disappointment. Meanwhile, Guevara and Gonzalez

Road Racing

Loading