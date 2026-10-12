From high school to the CIV pit garage: how Matteo and Luca took on the challenge with GP Project 2WP

When school meets the track: the story of two young technical apprentices working alongside this year's CIV Moto3 championship-winning team.

GP Project 2WP and its close collaboration with the A. Volta Scientific High School in Spoleto, which last year, for example, gave 18-year-olds Niccolò and Francesco the chance to play an active role in the CIV team throughout the season. This year, it's the turn of Matteo Panno and Luca Manuel Chicchiero, two more young technical apprentices who, through the program at their school, have had the chance to discover not only the world of motorsport beyond the classroom, but above all the work that goes on behind the riders we see on track. The opportunity came with the Polytechnic University of Turin's team and bike, which once again won the CIV Moto3 title with Young people also grow through programs that connect schools with hands-on experience—in this case, at the track. We've already told you aboutand its close collaboration with the A. Volta Scientific High School in Spoleto, which last year, for example, gave 18-year-olds Niccolò and Francesco the chance to play an active role in the CIV team throughout the season. This year, it's the turn ofand, two more young technical apprentices who, through the program at their school, have had the chance to discover not only the world of motorsport beyond the classroom, but above all the work that goes on behind the riders we see on track. The opportunity came with the Polytechnic University of Turin's team and bike, which once again won the CIV Moto3 title with Vicente Perez . Meanwhile, the two young men from the 2025 program have begun their studies at PoliTo and the Polytechnic University of Milan—the other university to join the Italian Speed Championship this year.

Can you tell us who you are and which school you attend?

M: I'm Matteo Panno, and I attended the Scientific High School in Spoleto, which gave me the opportunity to take part in the CIV with the GP Project team.

L: My name is Luca Manuel Chicchiero, and I attend the A. Volta Scientific High School in Spoleto.

What did you expect before you started, and what was it really like adjusting to the pace and atmosphere in the garage?

M: At first, I expected to be in an environment with qualified people in the field—friendly, but also professional. That's exactly what I found.

L: Before I started, I was incredibly excited at the thought of discovering life in the paddock and meeting the team. The reality was pretty intense, even though I had some idea of what to expect.

What surprised you most when you first became part of the team?

M: What surprised me most was how quickly I felt at ease with the team members.

L: What surprised me most was how quickly and precisely everyone moves, with no wasted time or inefficient decisions—every single detail really matters.

What hands-on tasks were you given, and which ones involved you the most?

M: I usually applied the graphics to the fairings, cleaned them, took the bikes to have their tires changed, and refueled them.

L: Along with some of my classmates, I handled logistics and support in the paddock during CIV race weekends. Basically, we managed every aspect of the garage. My main tasks were twofold: preparing the fairings, from cleaning to fitting them, and communicating with the riders from pit wall using the traditional timing board on the straight.

Was there a moment or challenge when you realized you'd taken a real step forward?

M: There's definitely a difference between theory and practice. What really makes the difference is having the experience you need when working on these things.

L: The turning point came when, after both riders crashed in the rain, I had to remove all the fairings to see which ones had to be discarded and quickly put together a complete set so they could race in the next session. But the real difference between school and hands-on work is the practical approach and the speed with which mechanics solve problems. I had to quickly adopt that way of thinking to keep up and do my best.

Has this experience changed or confirmed what you'd like to do in the future?

M: For a motorcycle enthusiast, working as part of a team would definitely be a great achievement—maybe one I'll reach someday.

L: This experience gave me a firsthand look at the world of racing and helped me make a much more informed choice about my future. I'm also grateful for some advice from one of the guys on the team: keep pursuing my passions, even while at university.

If you had to describe your time with GP Project 2WP in just three words, which would you choose?

M: If I had to describe this experience in three words, I'd say: rewarding, fun, achievement.

L: If I had to describe the whole experience in three words, I'd say: thrilling, unforgettable, educational.

Would you recommend this opportunity to a classmate? Why?

M: I'd recommend this experience to a classmate only if they're interested in motorsport, because you learn a lot by the end of it.

L: I'd recommend it to any young motorcycle enthusiast who wants to get an inside look at this world and is ready to really challenge themselves.