Vicente Pérez Selfa, the CIV’s Divisive Champion: “Here’s Why I Stayed in Moto3”

Vicente Pérez Selfa has been crowned 2026 CIV Moto3 Champion: his second Italian title, achieved through unpopular choices and with a future still to be written.

The most fiercely contested race of the season probably crowned the rider who had been most eagerly awaited and most easily tipped before the event. Just like Alessandro Delbianco in the Superbike top class, Vicente Pérez Selfa won both Race 1 at Vallelunga and the 2026 title in one fell swoop—his second career championship aboard the original 2WheelsPoliTo of the 2WP GP Project team, following his previous success in 2023. In a thrilling blow-for-blow battle with a superb Mirko Gennai (PoliMi Motorcycle Factory), the Spaniard was not content with second place, launching his decisive attack only in the closing stages. It was a somewhat unusual approach for the Valencia native, who has made occasional World Moto3 appearances over the past three years and is accustomed to leaving the opposition behind thanks to clear technical and speed superiority. In certain situations, you can break with tradition, but what matters is the substance. After squandering his first match point with a crash in Race 2 at Cremona, Vicente made no mistake at the second attempt. He secured his ninth win of the season and the Italian title, further etching his name into the history of a category searching for a new dimension within the CIV paddock.

Vicente, you achieved your goal—but not without sweating blood...

"It was the race I enjoyed the most and, at the same time, the one in which I suffered the most. You cannot make the most of what you have at your disposal if you are not riding freely. I knew I had a margin over Gennai, so I preferred to control things and avoid making mistakes. In the end, I went for it... and it worked out well. The last thing I wanted was a crash; we wanted to settle the championship once and for all. Tomorrow we will try to replicate today's result and finish the season in style."

Did you feel the pressure after the crash at Cremona?

"No. Over the years I have learned to live with pressure. When something depends on you, there is no need to be afraid. I go out on track knowing that I have to give my all, convinced of my potential."

When you make a mistake, you invariably find yourself at the center of criticism. Have you found an explanation?

"Everyone expects me to win every race or always take pole position. I don't see it that way: I am not racing alone. There are other riders alongside me, including world-class competitors such as Gennai himself. I don't pay attention to the criticism directed at me. Besides, I have developed my own theory..."

Namely?

"One half of the paddock appreciates me; the other half hates me."

Could one reason be your prolonged stay in Moto3?

"That may well be the case. Clearly, not everyone has viewed my career choices positively, but the reason is easy to explain. How much money does it take to race in a World Championship? There you have it. I come from a humble family and I cannot afford to pay to race. I am not in Moto3 because I chose to be... I have extended my time in this category because, until now, I have not been able to move on."

Does this triumph open up new possibilities for your future?

"People in the industry look at Moto3 with some reluctance, but even in the smaller classes a rider's speed is telling. In my daily training I ride a 600cc bike. I make no secret of the fact that, under the right conditions, I would like to move up a class and prove that I can be fast on larger-displacement machinery too. I am working on it, and I hope to find a competitive team with a solid project. Wherever I go, I will aim to win—not to finish second: that is not my style."

Those sound like farewell words...

"I need new motivation. I will not continue in Moto3 next season. I returned to the grid to resume something I had left unfinished with 2WP GP Project. You know, last year we won the first two races of the season, only for me to receive offers to step in as a substitute in the Moto3 World Championship (from MLav and MTA, ed.). I couldn't bring myself to turn them down, but by doing so I ended up leaving the team without a rider. I owed them. We wanted to close the circle, and we succeeded."

You have been a regular in the CIV for several years now. Do you feel a little Italian?

"Very much so—in fact, I am about to obtain dual citizenship (laughs, ed.)! I like Italy, and you Italians are not so different from us Spaniards. A series of circumstances brought me to the CIV in the past and, although our paths have occasionally diverged, even if only for a while, I have always felt at home. I have met people who have put themselves on the line for me. I thank all the teams I have raced for over the years; they have been, and will continue to be, a second family to me."

Despite the low number of entries, Moto3 is set to remain in the CIV. Are you in favor?

"It is the right decision—what would the alternative be? Some kind of Talent Cup? It would not make much sense..."

CIV Moto3 has become Spanish territory. Alongside you, Victor Cubeles is making a name for himself. What do you think of him?

"I rate him extremely highly. I am convinced that a great future awaits him. His qualities are truly impressive; he is one of those riders 'touched by the magic wand,' born with talent."