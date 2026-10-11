It’s Done in Indonesia: Quiles’ Absolute Dominance, 2026 Moto3 World Champion

Maximo Quiles dominates the Grand Prix at Mandalika and wraps things up: he is the 2026 Moto3 world champion.

Second match point for the title, and he made no mistake. Maximo Quiles won the Indonesian Grand Prix in commanding fashion and is the new Moto3 world champion. The young prodigy from Murcia, with a 132-point lead over his closest rival (125 would have been enough), also becomes only the fifth rider ever to win a world title with five rounds still remaining, following in the footsteps of legends such as Hailwood, Agostini, Rossi and his mentor Marc Marquez. His rivals can only bow down; there was little anyone could do this year...

Maximo Quiles: the brief career of the new Moto3 champion

Born in 2008, he inherited his passion for motorcycles from his father, who raced on the road at an amateur level. He was just 4 years old when he first climbed onto a mini bike, before beginning to compete on local circuits in 2014, aged 6. A motorcycle-racing prodigy, he immediately stood out in the national Minimoto and MiniGP competitions, attracting the attention of several talent scouts. In 2021, racing as Maximo Martinez, he made his European Talent Cup debut with Team Laglisse and claimed the championship title with three wins, five podiums and 171 points, finishing 17 points ahead of his closest pursuer.

In 2023, racing as Maximo Quiles , he joined the Aspar Team and secured his second ETC title. In 2025, he became a full-time Moto3 World Championship rider and immediately began to make his mark. This year, once again with the same team, a title challenge was a foregone conclusion, and Quiles has dominated the championship: today's victory brings his tally to 9 wins, in addition to five podium finishes, with an 11th place as his worst result and one scoreless race due to injury in England, all in the 17 Grands Prix held so far. The perfect calling card for his move up to Moto2 in 2027.

The Indonesian GP standings