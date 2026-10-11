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MotoGP, Aleix Espargaró Withdraws: Warm-Up Classification and Indonesian GP Schedule

MotoGP
by Diana Tamantini
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News has arrived of Aleix Espargaro’s withdrawal, ruling him out of the Indonesian GP: here’s how the MotoGP warm-up went and today’s race times at Mandalika.
There has been a premature retirement, that of Aleix Espargaro, who struggled throughout the weekend after his lengthy layoff. Honda will therefore continue with only Luca Marini and the LCR duo on this GP Sunday, which began with the Aprilias topping the warm-up standings. There was also a little “spark” between Raul Fernandez and Marco Bezzecchi, who had already exchanged words yesterday; today, during this first mini-session, they made their feelings clear through expressive gestures when they found themselves close together during the starting practice... Here’s how it went and today’s Indonesian GP schedule.

Honda pulls Aleix Espargaro

Due to the period of physical inactivity resulting from the injuries suffered at the beginning of 2026 and Mandalika’s demanding physical requirements, Aleix Espargaro and the team have decided to withdraw rider #41 from the Indonesian GP because of persistent physical difficulties.

The MotoGP Warm-Up standings 

The session focused mainly on tyre testing, with no one wanting a repeat of the situations seen last weekend at Motegi, although there were also some final adjustments ahead of the GP. “We’ve forgotten about yesterday and are looking ahead to today’s race,” Paolo Bonora told motogp.com during the session. There is also concern over Fernandez’s minor injury, along with hopes that it will not affect him too much during today’s race. He is not the only rider dealing with physical issues: Fabio Quartararo is also not completely fit after Friday’s crash, suffering pain in his neck, shoulder and left thumb, although fortunately there are no fractures. Jorge Martin also crashed at Turn 11 during the final minute of the session.

Indonesian GP schedule 

Live on Sky Sport
6:00 Moto3 Race – 20 laps
7:15 Moto2 Race – 22 laps
9:00 MotoGP Race – 27 laps
Delayed broadcast on TV8
11:00 Moto3 Race – 20 laps
12:15 Moto2 Race – 22 laps
14:00 MotoGP Race – 27 laps
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Aleix Espargaro

byDiana Tamantini

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