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Death threats sent to Alex Rins after chaos with officials: “This is unacceptable”

MotoGP
by Diana Tamantini
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Alex Rins apologized for the heated exchange and the gesture toward the marshals on Friday, also revealing that he had received death threats online.
Here we go again: the “keyboard warriors” have struck once more with death threats aimed at a rider. Strictly online, of course... The reason? A video showing a heated exchange between Alex Rins and several marshals had made the rounds on social media. The Yamaha rider needed a lift back to the garage after crashing during Friday’s MotoGP practice, but the scooter was stopped, and the discussion then escalated, ending with the Spaniard raising his middle finger at the marshals. Rins later apologized for the gesture before the FIM Stewards, who were left quite perplexed by what had happened, and on social media. Those very same social networks where, unfortunately, we are now witnessing yet another chapter of online incivility...

What happened 

As reported by crash.net, Alex Rins recounted the incident immediately after the end of the Sprint in Indonesia. He had crashed at the final corner and needed a lift back to the garage to lose as little time as possible. He therefore got onto a marshal’s scooter, but it was soon stopped by two other marshals. An argument broke out over who should take him back to the garage and by what means—car or scooter. Tempers flared, and Rins got off the scooter visibly annoyed, before a photographer came to his aid and took him back to the garage on his own scooter. During his meeting with journalists, he then pointed the finger at the confusion surrounding the organization at the circuit, while clearing the marshals of blame. Rins was subsequently summoned before the FIM Stewards, who, as mentioned, were rather surprised by the incident. Yesterday, however, as unfortunately happens more and more often, the situation also escalated online.
Today, the rider wanted to leave a message directly on his official channels. "I want to clarify what happened yesterday,” Alex Rins wrote. “There was a misunderstanding with a marshal while I was trying to get back to the garage. It was a heated moment and I reacted in a way I shouldn’t have. I apologize for my gesture; I shouldn’t have done it, especially knowing that there are young fans watching us. I have great respect for the marshals and the work they do.” Then came the worst part: “I have received some very serious comments, including threats of violence and death. I can understand that people were angry about my reaction, but this is never acceptable. We all make mistakes, and I take responsibility for mine.”
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Alex Rins

byDiana Tamantini

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