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SBK Estoril: Race 1, Bulega’s usual show as the youngster holds off the armada

Superbike
by Paolo Gozzi
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Cremona had been the apotheosis of a World Championship utterly dominated from start to finish, and the celebration of a career that had seemed over but may instead have only just begun. Yet, out on the track, Nicolò Bulega had been beaten by his teammate Iker Lecuona three times in a row. So, with the crown already on his head, it was time to set the record straight. Race 1 at Estoril was an overwhelming symphony, just as it had been 26 other times since February.
Bulega had shattered the Superpole record on qualifying tyres, improving Toprak Razgatlioglu’s 2025 benchmark by half a second. Victory was served up on a plate, and he never looked likely to lose it, even when Nicolò made a slight mistake at the first corner, allowing Lecuona to take the lead. The dominant rider, dropping to third, easily swept aside Alex Lowes’ Bimota and then settled the score with Iker on the following lap, under braking for Turn 1—the very scene of his earlier slip-up. The third of twenty-one laps had only just begun, but the outcome was already beyond doubt. Nothing new under the mild Lusitanian sun.

The youngster stands firm against the powerhouse

Alberto Surra returned to the podium for the second time, following up on the surge in form we celebrated at Cremona. This third place, however, is worth even more, because he snatched it from home hero Miguel Oliveira tooth and nail—a hugely experienced rider who has won five MotoGP Grands Prix. Surra was unable to stick with the factory Ducatis, which are out of reach for satellite riders, but managed his two-second advantage over Oliveira with the composure of a seasoned champion. It was anything but a given that he would avoid mistakes and leave no opening, but Alberto pulled it off brilliantly. A superb performance: the youngster is developing wonderfully under the expert guidance of Motocorsa, the team created by former rider Lorenzo Mauri.

Sunday’s schedule

Portugal is one hour behind Central Europe, so the Superpole Race will get underway at 12:10 (10 laps). Race 2 will bring the Estoril programme to a close at 16:30 (CET), with 21 laps to be completed. Let’s remember that Portugal is hosting the eleventh round of the World Championship, which will conclude next weekend in Jerez, Spain.
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