MOTOGPSUPERBIKE MOTOCROSS ROAD RACINGSTORIESDREAMSPAOLO GOZZI COLUMN

WorldSBK Danilo Petrucci at a crossroads in 2027: “At worst, I have three restaurants”

Superbike
by Paolo Gozzi
Petrux
Follow us on Google News
It really is true that the time for making choices in life never ends. Danilo Petrucci is almost 36 and has been racing practically all his life. Now he is at a crossroads that is more a life choice than yet another step in his career. Should he stop or carry on? And if he does continue: where and with whom?
Petrux won in Superstock and then triumphed in MotoGP as an official Ducati rider, experiencing the unforgettable emotion of the Mugello crowd beneath the podium, celebrating a victory clawed from two giants like Marc Marquez and Andrea Dovizioso. He went to the Dakar for fun—and won a stage there too. Not to mention MotoAmerica, where in 2022 he came close to winning the title, taking five victories. The icing on the cake: he also beat some top factory riders in the World Superbike Championship, with that spectacular hat-trick at Cremona.

BMW: a golden dead end 

"I knew going to BMW would be an all-in move, but I would do it again," Danilo repeats whenever he is asked the inevitable question: was it worth taking on the same M1000RR that only Toprak Razgatlioglu seemed able to make fly? The results simply have not come this year. At Portimao too, he finished Friday in sixteenth place, one second off the pace, but above all seven tenths behind teammate Miguel Oliveira, who in FP2 leapt in behind the Ducatis and looks set for a podium at his home track. Amid this disappointing season, there was also the serious crash at Most that kept him sidelined for a long time and could have had far more serious consequences. The other side of the coin is his salary: Petrucci earned six hundred thousand euros, just under Nicolò Bulega's and four times Iker Lecuona's annual salary. So, from that point of view, there is little to complain about.

MotoAmerica: what a struggle 

For 2027, Danilo Petrucci would have the door wide open to return to MotoAmerica with the BMW of a satellite team, perhaps still under a direct contract with the manufacturer. "They are treating me like a king," says the rider from Terni, also referring to the welcome the same team gave him during his visit to the paddock at the Austin round in Texas. But MotoAmerica is not all roses. The races take place on tracks far removed from European standards, so the risk is high, and Danilo already suffered a couple of frightening crashes there in 2022. It also means spending long periods away from home and enduring constant transatlantic travel. It is hardly a walk in the park, but rather a demanding commitment. The alternative could be Go Eleven's second Ducati, although Alex Delbianco is their first option.

There is life beyond the paddock 

He does not say so openly, but Danilo Petrucci is thinking that perhaps he has already seen enough of motorcycles, circuits, teams and rivals. At 36, and especially after the accidents he has survived, deciding to call it a day could be the bravest choice. Perhaps also the wisest. On Friday at Portimao, he shared a thought with his colleague Ivo Schutzbach of Speedweek. "I have many interests outside racing: I would like to get my pilot's license and a boating license. I also own three restaurants."
Danilo Petrucci, 35 years old
-> Follow us on Instagram too: @Corsedimoto

Read also

WSBK Estoril, Free Practice 2: Bulega vs Lecuona, but there’s a dangerous third contenderWSBK Estoril, Free Practice 2: Bulega vs Lecuona, but there’s a dangerous third contender
Superbike, the Chinese invasion advances: CFMoto will supply the three-cylinder bike for the Women’s World ChampionshipSuperbike, the Chinese invasion advances: CFMoto will supply the three-cylinder bike for the Women’s World Championship
Danilo Petrucci

byPaolo Gozzi

Continue reading

loading

You might also like

bulega
Superbike

WSBK Estoril, Free Practice 2: Bulega vs Lecuona, but there’s a dangerous third contender

bulega
Superbike

SBK Estoril, Practice 1: Incredible Bulega, but the youngster surges ahead

wcr
Superbike

Superbike, the Chinese invasion advances: CFMoto will supply the three-cylinder bike for the Women’s World Championship

More news

Ken Roczen Supercross Champion 2026

2027 AMA SuperMotocross Calendar Revealed: All 28 Rounds and Playoff Dates

Motocross
world-supercross-championship-wsx

Shock in World Supercross WSX: The Entire 2026 Season Is Cancelled—What Happened?

Motocross
oncu

Supersport Estoril: Arenas Takes It Easy, ZXMoto Loses Ground, and Pole Goes to Turkey

Road Racing
Fabio Quartararo Yamaha MotoGP Indonesia

Indonesian GP, Quartararo Takes a Risk and Raises the Alarm: “They Have to Do Something!”

MotoGP
bulega

WSBK Estoril, Free Practice 2: Bulega vs Lecuona, but there’s a dangerous third contender

Superbike

Popular articles

kristian-daniel-lutto

From World Championship Dream to Mourning: Kristian Daniel Jr.’s Father Tragically Passes Away

Road Racing
Maverick Vinales

Viñales to Ducati? Top-secret meeting with Davide Tardozzi

MotoGP
Marco Bezzecchi Jorge Martin Aprilia MotoGP

Martin-Bezzecchi, No Room for Mistakes: Aprilia Responds, Including on Anti-Marquez Team Orders

MotoGP
Fabio Di Giannantonio

Diggia' breaks his silence: here's why he left the Safety Commission

MotoGP
pecco

Bagnaia Splits the Riders’ Camp Over the 2027 MotoGP Format: “But a Change Is Needed”

MotoGP

Loading