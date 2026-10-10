Terrifying Highside and Gritted Teeth: Toprak Dislocates His Shoulder but Returns for Qualifying!

Toprak Razgatlioglu was involved in a violent crash during the final MotoGP free practice session at Mandalika. Here’s what happened.

It happened during FP2, the final MotoGP free practice session before qualifying in Indonesia. We witnessed a truly nasty highside for Toprak Razgatlioglu, who was “launched” from his Yamaha at Turn 13. The rider immediately reached for his left shoulder, causing concern in the Pramac garage. A brief red flag followed to inspect the track, while the Turk walked away under his own power, although leaning awkwardly to the right as if there were a problem... Yet shortly afterwards, we found him back in the garage as if nothing had happened!

What happened to Toprak Razgatlioglu

Speaking to motogp.com, Paolo Pavesio explained that the shoulder had dislocated in the crash and was put back into place at the trackside. Toprak returned to the garage intending to head straight back out as if nothing had happened, but the team would not allow it. With Dr. Charte immediately in the garage to monitor the situation, the Turk applied some ice to his shoulder before heading back out for Q1! It seems to have been down to bad luck: the rider reportedly lost control of his M1 after hitting a tear-off visor on that section of track.

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