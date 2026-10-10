MOTOGPSUPERBIKE MOTOCROSS ROAD RACINGSTORIESDREAMSPAOLO GOZZI COLUMN

Terrifying Highside and Gritted Teeth: Toprak Dislocates His Shoulder but Returns for Qualifying!

MotoGP
by Diana Tamantini
toprak-crash-motogp-fp2-indonesia
Follow us on Google News
Toprak Razgatlioglu was involved in a violent crash during the final MotoGP free practice session at Mandalika. Here’s what happened.
It happened during FP2, the final MotoGP free practice session before qualifying in Indonesia. We witnessed a truly nasty highside for Toprak Razgatlioglu, who was “launched” from his Yamaha at Turn 13. The rider immediately reached for his left shoulder, causing concern in the Pramac garage. A brief red flag followed to inspect the track, while the Turk walked away under his own power, although leaning awkwardly to the right as if there were a problem... Yet shortly afterwards, we found him back in the garage as if nothing had happened!

What happened to Toprak Razgatlioglu

Speaking to motogp.com, Paolo Pavesio explained that the shoulder had dislocated in the crash and was put back into place at the trackside. Toprak returned to the garage intending to head straight back out as if nothing had happened, but the team would not allow it. With Dr. Charte immediately in the garage to monitor the situation, the Turk applied some ice to his shoulder before heading back out for Q1! It seems to have been down to bad luck: the rider reportedly lost control of his M1 after hitting a tear-off visor on that section of track.
-> VIDEO Images of Razgatlioglu’s crash

FP2: Aprilia vs Ducati 

Today’s free practice session ended with the Aprilias once again at the top, just as we saw yesterday. This time Marco Bezzecchi led the way, ahead of his Trackhouse teammate Raul Fernandez, who set the fastest time yesterday in Practice. Marc Marquez was third as the leading Ducati, while Pecco Bagnaia also returned to the top 10. Pedro Acosta on the KTM also deserves attention, as he is now consistently the only non-Aprilia and non-Ducati rider among the frontrunners, as was once again the case in this session. An intense qualifying session is now set to unfold at the Mandalika circuit.

Read also

Indonesian GP, Quartararo Takes a Risk and Raises the Alarm: “They Have to Do Something!”Indonesian GP, Quartararo Takes a Risk and Raises the Alarm: “They Have to Do Something!”
Aprilia Scores a Triple, but Has a “Problem”: The Fastest Rider Is Not a Factory RiderAprilia Scores a Triple, but Has a “Problem”: The Fastest Rider Is Not a Factory Rider
Toprak Razgatlioglu

byDiana Tamantini

Continue reading

loading

You might also like

qatar
MotoGP

MotoGP Qatar: Riders Resigned in the Face of Missiles: “We’re Paid to Race”

fernandez-aprilia-motogp-qp-indonesia
MotoGP

MotoGP Indonesia Qualifying: Fernandez Upsets Everyone as Aprilia Runs Riot

Fabio Quartararo Yamaha MotoGP Indonesia
MotoGP

Indonesian GP, Quartararo Takes a Risk and Raises the Alarm: “They Have to Do Something!”

More news

qatar

MotoGP Qatar: Riders Resigned in the Face of Missiles: “We’re Paid to Race”

MotoGP
uriarte

Moto3 Indonesia: Uriarte Takes Pole Amid Yellow Flags and Crashes, Quiles Goes Down

Road Racing
Indonesia

The Only Indonesian: Mario Aji, Moto2 Star in Indonesia—Why Does He Have Batik on His Helmet?

Stories
fernandez-aprilia-motogp-qp-indonesia

MotoGP Indonesia Qualifying: Fernandez Upsets Everyone as Aprilia Runs Riot

MotoGP
Petrux

WorldSBK Danilo Petrucci at a crossroads in 2027: “At worst, I have three restaurants”

Superbike

Popular articles

kristian-daniel-lutto

From World Championship Dream to Mourning: Kristian Daniel Jr.’s Father Tragically Passes Away

Road Racing
Fabio Quartararo Yamaha MotoGP Indonesia

Indonesian GP, Quartararo Takes a Risk and Raises the Alarm: “They Have to Do Something!”

MotoGP
pedro

KTM-Bajaj, Neumeister Reveals the Behind-the-Scenes Story: “I Don’t Know How Long the Rope Can Stretch Without Results”

MotoGP
Maverick Vinales

Viñales to Ducati? Top-secret meeting with Davide Tardozzi

MotoGP
Marc Marquez

Marquez Blasts MotoGP Officials: “We Have to Keep Quiet”

MotoGP

Loading