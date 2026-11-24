Maverick Vinales will not get to bid farewell to KTM and MotoGP on track: he is still not fit for the Valencia season finale, where Pol Espargaro will race in his place.

Maverick Vinales in action over the coming days at the Circuit Ricardo Tormo in Valencia. That means no on-track farewell for the Spaniard with KTM or, more broadly, the MotoGP World Championship, where he certainly will not return in 2027, having been left without a seat. It is an inglorious end for the rider from Figueres, who has been struggling for over a year with a shoulder injury sustained at the 2025 Sachsenring GP. The problem proved more serious than expected, as he has missed a great many races both last year and this year. Test rider Pol Espargaro will race in Valencia once again alongside We will not seein action over the coming days at the Circuit Ricardo Tormo in Valencia. That means no on-track farewell for the Spaniard with KTM or, more broadly, the MotoGP World Championship, where he certainly will not return in 2027, having been left without a seat. It is an inglorious end for the rider from Figueres, who has been struggling for over a year with a shoulder injury sustained at the 2025 Sachsenring GP. The problem proved more serious than expected, as he has missed a great many races both last year and this year. Test rider Pol Espargaro will race in Valencia once again alongside Enea Bastianini , who is also set for his final outing with KTM and Tech3 Racing before moving to Trackhouse Aprilia in 2027.

Farewell, Maverick Vinales: KTM and Tech3 issue statement ahead of the Valencia GP

Maverick Viñales will miss the Valencia Grand Prix, bringing his 2026 MotoGP season to an early end. Red Bull KTM Tech3 will once again call on test rider Pol Espargaró’s experience and speed next weekend for the Valencia Grand Prix, the 22nd and final round of the 2026 MotoGP season and his sixth appearance on the KTM RC16 this year.

Viñales’s recovery and everyone’s safety on track remain the priorities following a difficult period caused by the shoulder injury he sustained at the Sachsenring in 2025. Despite undergoing corrective surgery earlier this year and working tirelessly to return to full fitness, Viñales’s recovery has proved more complicated than expected, preventing him from taking part in the final race of the 2026 championship. The news is a particularly disappointing end to the season, as the entire Tech3 team had hoped to see Viñales back in action at his home Grand Prix, giving him the chance to close this chapter of his MotoGP career in front of Spanish fans.

Nicolas Goyon, Team Manager: “Maverick will not take part in the Valencia Grand Prix. This is obviously a great shame. The whole Tech3 team would have loved to see Maverick back on our bike for the final race of the 2026 championship, giving him the opportunity to have a farewell race with the team. Unfortunately, things have not gone according to plan this season. Pol will therefore replace him on our Tech3 bike for this week’s final race. We are grateful to him for once again stepping up to support the team.”