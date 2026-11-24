We’re now at the season finale, with just one champion still to be crowned... The final MotoGP Grand Prix of the 2026 season gets underway in Valencia. Here are all the TV and streaming times.

There’s still one title up for grabs, and once again it’s in Moto2, just like in 2025: this time, the fierce head-to-head battle is between Manuel Gonzalez and Izan Guevara, separated by just 4.5 points after last weekend in Portimao. Will the Intact GP rider win, or will Pramac Yamaha’s Spaniard come out on top, unlike his teammate who has already been promoted to MotoGP? We’ll have the answer in just a few days. In MotoGP, everything is settled: all that remains is to applaud Marc Marquez after another sensational world title. Aprilia, however, will try to demonstrate its technical superiority by also snatching the constructors’ title from Ducati , following its teams’ championship win.

One last Grand Prix for the current grid (with riders saying goodbye or switching teams), for Michelin (Pirelli is coming) and for the 1000cc bikes, which are being replaced by 850s... In Moto3, we’ve known for several Grands Prix that Maximo Quiles is champion; we’ll see whether he lands the final blow or someone else comes out on top. Below are all the times for the Valencia Grand Prix, which brings this intense 2026 season to a close. Remember that from 18:00 to 20:00, the MotoGP Awards Ceremony will be shown live on the subscription channels, featuring all the prize-giving ceremonies that bring the World Championship to a close.

Gonzalez to be crowned Moto2 champion, or can Guevara pull off a shock? The permutations

It can be summed up in two sentences: Manuel Gonzalez will win if he finishes ahead of Guevara, which is the most straightforward scenario, or if he finishes behind his rival but loses no more than 4 points, as his 0.5-point advantage would still be enough to secure the world title. Izan Guevara can still turn everything around, though: he needs to score at least 5 more points than Gonzalez to clinch the title by the narrowest of margins.

Gonzalez is champion if...

- He finishes 1st or 3rd in the Valencia GP, with Guevara 2nd at best

- He finishes 1st, 2nd or 4th, with Guevara 3rd at best

- He finishes anywhere from 1st to 7th, with Guevara 4th at best

- He finishes anywhere from 1st to 9th, with Guevara 5th at best

- He finishes 1st-10th, with Guevara 6th at best

- He finishes 1st-11th, with Guevara 7th at best

- He finishes 1st-12th, with Guevara 8th at best

- He finishes 1st-13th, with Guevara 9th at best

- He finishes 1st-14th, with Guevara 10th at best

- He finishes 1st-15th, with Guevara 11th at best

- Any finishing position if Guevara finishes 12th or lower

Guevara is champion if...

- He wins the Valencia GP and Gonzalez finishes anywhere behind him

- He finishes 2nd and Gonzalez finishes 4th or lower

- He finishes 3rd and Gonzalez finishes 5th or lower

- He finishes 4th and Gonzalez finishes 8th or lower

- He finishes 5th and Gonzalez finishes 10th or lower

- He finishes 6th and Gonzalez finishes 11th or lower

- He finishes 7th and Gonzalez finishes 12th or lower

- He finishes 8th and Gonzalez finishes 13th or lower

- He finishes 9th and Gonzalez finishes 14th or lower

- He finishes 10th and Gonzalez finishes 15th or outside the points

- He finishes 11th and Gonzalez finishes outside the points (16th or lower, or retires)

- He finishes 12th or lower -> no possible scenario; Gonzalez wins

Live coverage of the Valencia GP

Friday, November 27

9:00-9:35 Moto3 Free Practice 1

9:50-10:30 Moto2 Free Practice 1

10:45-11:30 MotoGP Free Practice 1

13:15-13:50 Moto3 Practice

14:05-14:45 Moto2 Practice

15:00-16:00 MotoGP Practice

Saturday, November 28

8:40-9:10 Moto3 Free Practice 2

9:25-9:55 Moto2 Free Practice 2

10:10-10:40 MotoGP Free Practice 2

10:50-11:30 MotoGP Qualifying (Q1-Q2)

12:45-13:25 Moto3 Qualifying (Q1-Q2)

13:40-14:20 Moto2 Qualifying (Q1-Q2)

15:00 MotoGP Sprint – 13 laps

Sunday, November 29

9:40-9:50 MotoGP Warm-Up

11:00 Moto3 Race – 20 laps

12:15 Moto2 Race – 22 laps

14:00 MotoGP Race – 27 laps