Alberto Surra, from despair to redemption: the first SBK podium is only the beginning

In Cremona, it was an important SBK weekend for the Piedmontese rider: devastated on Saturday for a lost podium, then quick to bounce back; his renewal with Motocorsa for 2027 was also confirmed.

Friday’s free practice had already made it clear that Alberto Surra would be a major protagonist of the Superbike round at the Cremona Circuit, and so it was. On Saturday morning he put himself ahead of everyone in FP3 and then secured a fantastic third time in Superpole, positioning himself as a podium contender for Race 1. Unfortunately, while running third, he crashed and threw away the chance to step onto the third step.

A big disappointment for him and for the Motocorsa Racing team, but also a strong desire to make amends in the Superpole Race and Race 2. In the sprint he finished third and finally earned his first SBK podium, while in the last race he placed fourth behind Yari Montella. A Sunday of great joy for the Turin-born rider and for Lorenzo Mauri’s squad; at their home round, they were especially keen to shine: mission accomplished.

Superbike, Surra in constant growth

Alberto Surra: steady progress in the Superbike World Championship

The performances and results at the Cremona Circuit are part of a steady growth path Surra has undertaken in this, his rookie season in the Superbike World Championship. After a normal initial learning period, the 22-year-old made a clear step forward and is now consistently fighting for important positions. For a rookie to hold the top five or six spots with a private team is quite something.

Riding the new Ducati Panigale V4 R is certainly a big advantage, as it’s the best bike on the SBK grid, but Surra and the Motocorsa team are doing work that deserves applause. And it’s not over yet. There are two more rounds in which the Piedmontese rider will have the chance to confirm himself and even improve his standing.

After the Cremona Circuit round, he sits ninth with 140 points, 15 ahead of Alvaro Bautista and 5 behind Garrett Gerloff (Kawasaki). Axel Bassani’s (Bimota) seventh place is further away, at 44 points, but with six races still to run, anything is possible. In any case, finishing in the top 10 in his first Superbike year is already very positive.

SBK, renewal with Motocorsa for 2027

Surra–Motocorsa: moving forward together in 2027 as well

Although the factory Aruba.it Ducati team also evaluated him—letting him test their Panigale at Cremona—in 2027 Surra will continue racing with the Motocorsa team. On Sunday, Mauri confirmed it to Sky Sport.

Doing another season with the same team seems the right choice for a young rider who has time to step into a factory structure. Having stability and continuity, without excessive pressure, can allow Alberto to steadily continue his Superbike growth and be more prepared for a potential change in 2028. Certainly, Ducati will keep a close eye on him, and other manufacturers on the grid will do the same.

Meanwhile, in Cremona he fulfilled the dream of taking a podium in an SBK race. He still has many dreams to chase; with his talent, he could truly become a top rider in the category in the coming years. After Bassani, who delivered excellent results between 2021 and 2023, Motocorsa has found another lightning-fast Italian to develop and shine with.