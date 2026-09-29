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Sponsor war: Red Bull eyes a major coup, Monster parts ways with Quartararo

MotoGP
by Luigi Ciamburro
Tuesday, 29 September 2026 at 10:57
Red Bull MotoGP
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The 2027 MotoGP season will be full of news and changes, not only due to the shift in technical regulations. The rider market has delivered plenty of plot twists since the start of this season, despite delays in the release of official announcements. But that’s not all—there will also be major shake-ups in the sponsorship landscape for riders and teams. With Fabio Quartararo forced into a new commercial partnership.

Red Bull vs Monster, a continuing duel

Energy drink giants Red Bull and Monster have long been major players in the MotoGP paddock. During the 2026 championship, the two powerhouses signed new contracts for the future. From the Mugello race onward, the green logo has been clearly visible on the side fairing of the Aprilia RS-GP, which had long been desperately searching for a title sponsor. It remains to be seen whether Monster will scale back its presence at Yamaha next year or disappear completely from the factory M1.
Red Bull will return to MotoGP as the sponsor of the factory Honda team. The Austrian brand’s comeback on the RC-V carries significant implications. Fabio Quartararo, who will be HRC’s lead rider from next MotoGP season, will have to bid farewell to his partnership with Monster. The American brand has closely supported the Frenchman since his premier-class debut in 2019. According to some reports, Honda had to pay the Frenchman the severance compensation stipulated in his contract with Monster.

Quartararo says goodbye to Monster

Quartararo’s contract with Monster was originally set to run beyond 2026. Starting next January, “El Diablo” will carry Red Bull’s colors, marking the brand’s return to Honda three years after the end of their collaboration. At the time, the company invoked a contractual clause allowing an early exit in the event that Marc Marquez left the Japanese manufacturer.
At the end of 2023, the multi-time world champion moved to Ducati’s Gresini satellite team. Now the Japanese company is making a surprising about-face for 2027. At the center of the new project will be Red Bull, with an even more prominent logo than in the past.
Fabio Quartararo

Red Bull awaits Ducati

Red Bull and Monster have long been locked in an intense advertising battle in MotoGP. Currently, Monster is the main sponsor of the factory Yamaha and Aprilia teams and also has a strong presence at Ducati. Red Bull, on the other hand, is currently represented only by KTM. Numerous signs suggest that the balance of power could be reset with the revival of the Honda partnership. Further twists are expected at the end of 2027, when the agreement between Ducati and Monster expires. With Marquez and Acosta on the team, it’s likely the Austrian company will sign a major deal with the Borgo Panigale brand.
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