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Seven GPs, seven battles: Marc Márquez plays his trump card

MotoGP
by Luigi Ciamburro
Wednesday, 23 September 2026 at 09:16
Marc Marquez
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In Austria, Marc Marquez had to hit the brakes on his charge toward sole leadership of MotoGP. In addition to the issues encountered with the Ducati GP26, he made a mistake in the opening laps. Forced to run wide, he slipped back to sixth place, managing to overtake only Fermin Aldeguer and finishing fifth. Looking ahead to the Asian tour, with just seven Grands Prix remaining, a different strategy is needed to attack the world title.

Acosta’s leap forward

The Austrian weekend proved more challenging than usual for Ducati and Marc Marquez. The brake lever gave the Ducati riders a hard time, "every time I braked it was in a different position, and it was impossible to brake decisively." Aprilia returns to the front with Jorge Martin, now +12 in the overall standings. Together with Bezzecchi, they are the favorites for the world crown, but don’t underestimate the Zeltweg winner, Pedro Acosta. "Since they opened the engines at Silverstone, he now has a competitive bike and that makes him another title contender," said the nine-time world champion.

Ducati’s brake issues

The technical problems recorded by the Desmosedici are under the microscope. Every minor handicap can be fatal in this MotoGP season finale. "It already happened in Thailand; here too they change the tire carcass due to temperature issues. It’s the same for everyone, but it’s a bit harder for us to adapt. Fortunately, most races are run with the other tire." Moreover, this issue is clearly visible in the telemetry data. "You can see perfectly what happened. Now they have to work to try to avoid it, for example at Motegi, a circuit with heavy braking zones."
Marc Marquez in Austria

Seven races, seven battles

There are seven Grands Prix still to savor; it’s time to fight and attack. When asked what his best weapon will be in the battle for the 2026 MotoGP title, Marc Marquez didn’t hesitate: "My bike and my team." When asked whether it wasn’t thanks to his talent or experience, he cut it short: "No, my bike and my team." Unity is needed for this final championship sprint and for the next two years together. The competition has grown and continues to grow. To reaffirm himself at the top of the world, it will take the best Marquez and a bit of luck.
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Marc Marquez

byLuigi Ciamburro

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