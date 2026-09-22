The Imperfect Superbike Duel: Scott Russell vs. Carl Fogarty

Superbike garages of the ’90s there were no psychologists. Managing pressure was a private matter. The release valve was the track itself. With some extra decompression in front of the microphones. In thegarages of the ’90s there were no psychologists. Managing pressure was a private matter. The release valve was the track itself. With some extra decompression in front of the microphones.

The two-year span 1993–1994 saw one of the very first and most intense rivalries in the production-based world championship explode: the one between Carl Fogarty and Scott Russell. The first, born in Blackburn (United Kingdom) in 1965, aggressive and abrasive on track, wary, superstitious, and obsessive off it; the second, from Atlanta (Georgia, USA), a year older, with a smooth riding style, carefree to the edge of nonchalance.

A relationship of hate and respect

The rivalry between the two was never a marketing product. Back then, motorsport didn’t allow for such constructs. Commercial logics were rudimentary and, when they tried to sneak into the paddock, they were quickly swept away by the genuineness of the protagonists. Dorna would step in only a decade and a half later to steer (and sometimes build) the storytelling. Fan polarization was spontaneous and perhaps, for that very reason, healthy. Times when it was the characters who made the show, not the show that manufactured characters; the narrative was a natural consequence of the intersection of personalities and ambitions. Especially when the former were opposite and the latter convergent. As between King Carl and Mr. Daytona.

Fogarty was famous for the “reptile stare” with which he fixed his rivals before the start to intimidate them. Russell was one of the very few who wouldn’t look away. He wouldn’t be affected. In fact, the American used his rival’s tactic to his own advantage, answering provocations with that brand of irony that barely concealed his swagger. Even in front of the microphones.

1993: a title fought to the very end

The 1993 season was the year of the showdown. The last for the Ducati 888, which the following year would pass the baton to the legendary 916. Carl Fogarty faced his second season with the Borgo Panigale marque, while Scott Russell was in his first full championship after appearances the year before. In the background, Giancarlo Falappa had the potential to become the first Italian to win the Superbike title.

The year indeed started under the sign of the Lion of Jesi, dominant in the wet at Brands Hatch and the early-season leader. Fogarty, hampered at the start of the season by a broken wrist, got back into contention thanks to his wins at Albacete and eight victories in ten races across the Czech Republic, Sweden, Malaysia, Japan and the Netherlands. Russell stayed in touch and defended himself with a string of podiums, then struck the decisive blow with a double win at Donington. The World Championship finale was absurd: the last round in Mexico was canceled due to the inadequacy of the circuit, with balls bouncing onto the track, stray dogs, and even a van crossing the course. The world title went to Russell with 378.5 points to Fogarty’s 349.5. Eleven victories weren’t enough for the Brit, more than double his rival’s, who however—confirming his great consistency—scored zero in only two rounds.

The end of hostilities

In 1994, aboard the new Ducati 916, Fogarty dominated the championship, finishing with 505 points to Russell’s 280, the latter paying for delays in developing the factory Kawasaki. Russell’s move to the 500cc World Championship in 1995 then broke the continuity of their head-to-head duel, leaving the balance sheet of one of the sport’s most authentic rivalries to numbers and memory.

Scott was just like me: he was someone who wanted to win at all costs. When you put together two riders with that same hunger, you inevitably end up creating problems. Of all the rivals I faced, he was the toughest, even more than Colin Edwards or John Kocinski.” Before that, though, it had been open war. Years after retiring, speaking about that retirement, the Englishman acknowledged the American’s value: “Before that, though, it had been open war.

For his part, Russell saw in Fogarty a spring to push past his own limits. He hated and at the same time loved his rival: hated him for his aggressiveness and because he often finished ahead; loved him for his willingness to go beyond, at any cost, pushing him in that same direction. A dichotomy that’s an ingredient of all great sporting rivalries, not just in motorsport. Coppi versus Bartali, Federer versus Nadal, Ronaldo versus Messi, just to name a few. Without one, the other might have been more successful, but certainly less strong. And vice versa. It is the great duels that make victories immortal.