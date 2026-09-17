Look who’s back: Ivan Goi returns to racing!

Ivan Goi special guest in Cremona in the Pro Honda CBR 600RR Cup by Improve, the one-make series held alongside the CIV.

This weekend the CIV will make its absolute debut at the Cremona Circuit, but that’s not all. In the one-make Pro Honda CBR 600RR Cup by Improve, promoted by Scuderia Improve-Firenze Motor, there will be the remarkable racing return of Ivan Goi. The "Terrible", three-time Italian Champion in Superstock 1000 (2010 & 2012) and Superbike (2014), who turned 46 last February 29, will line up in the golden-wing brand’s trophy aboard one of the identical Dunlop-shod Honda CBR 600RRs.

THE NEW LIFE OF IVAN GOI

Although he hasn’t contested a full championship since the 2019 National Trophy (with Toccio Racing), Ivan Goi has in fact always stayed in the saddle. A 2nd-level FMI Federal Technician, in recent years the Casalmaggiore native has focused on the role of riding instructor, without missing a few appearances at “his” Cremona between Motoestate and the Italian Speed Cup. In 2024 he even took to the track occasionally as a tester for QJMotor, to the point of rumors about a possible wild card in the World Supersport Championship.

IN CREMONA ON THE CIV WEEKEND

More recently we’ve often seen him in action at Cremona on a Ducati, where in September 2024 he raced in the Dunlop Cup 600, finishing second aboard a Ducati Panigale V2 with Motocorsa Racing. Two years on from his last “public” appearance, this weekend the winner of the 1996 Austrian Grand Prix in the 125cc World Championship will officially return to racing and, after seven years, to the CIV circus. Moreover, on the San Martino del Lago track, which has in every respect become a second home for Ivan Goi.

PRO HONDA CBR 600RR CUP