Alex Marquez opens up: why he's leaving Ducati and signing with KTM

Alex Marquez ’s signing for the KTM Factory Racing team has sparked excitement but also quite a stir. The MotoGP class runner-up has chosen to leave a race-winning bike like the Ducati to bet on the RC16. The Mattighofen manufacturer is coming out of a difficult period, both financially and in terms of performance and results.

The signing with KTM

Joining a factory team is every MotoGP rider’s goal, not just for financial reasons. Being part of a works squad means having a staff of engineers at your disposal who work to shape the prototype according to your requests. During his appearance on ServusTV’s Sport und Talk aus dem Hangar-7, Alex Marquez spoke for the first time about his future.

Key to the decision was the trust placed in KTM after visiting the Austrian plant last winter. "Returning to a factory team was a very important moment in my career." Let’s recall that the younger Marquez brother made his MotoGP debut with the Honda team, alongside Marc, shortly before the Jerez injury in 2020. But the feeling with the RC213V never took off, hence the move to the Gresini Ducati team in 2023.

The Spanish rider believes in the KTM project and that the new regulations coming into force in 2027 can level the playing field on track. "They want the title and I believe in the project. I also believe they’re the right people. There will be new bikes and new people. I’ll give it my all."

The 2026 season

He’s delivering excellent race results and playing his cards well." During the interview, there was also time to analyze the race for the 2026 MotoGP title. His brother Marc Marquez is certainly the favorite, but he’ll have a thorn in his side… or maybe two. The first is Jorge Martin , the other is less considered: Pedro Acosta. "."

Another topic discussed was the serious crash he suffered in Barcelona last May. A fall that significantly affected Alex Marquez’s season, just when he was at the peak of his form. "I’m still recovering; it wasn’t easy at all," admitted the Gresini rider. "It happened at a crucial moment: I had just won at Jerez. Everything was going wonderfully…"

Little by little he managed to make progress and regain the balance he had at the start of the championship. For this reason, the second place at Misano has an even more special meaning. "Getting back on the podium for the first time after the crash was very important for me," admitted the Cervera native. "I hope to get at least another win this season. I absolutely want to keep learning."