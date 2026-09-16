Agius completes Tech3's 2027 lineup, a 'snub' for Gonzalez

KTM Tech3 confirms Senna Agius from Moto2. The final piece of its 2027 MotoGP lineup is now official.

No secrets or twists: Senna Agius is stepping up to MotoGP in the revolutionary 2027 season. Today comes KTM Tech3’s announcement of their second rider, who will join the more experienced Luca Marini. The Australian “leapfrogs” his teammate Manuel Gonzalez, who at Intact GP is the one fighting for the Moto2 crown but has, incredibly, been overlooked for the premier-class promotion yet again. After Holgado, Alonso, Guevara , here comes another rookie arriving in MotoGP in the year when everything changes. With a tiny edge over the veterans, in the sense that they already know how the Pirellis behave and, on top of that, won’t be starting from what’s been learned up to this year but truly from scratch. Who knows, they might even spring a few surprises...

The official KTM Tech3 statement

Tech3 is pleased to announce that Senna Agius will join the team starting from the 2027 MotoGP World Championship, making his premier-class debut in a new era of technical regulations.

The 20-year-old Australian has established himself as one of the standout young talents in Moto2, impressing with speed, consistency, and winning potential. Agius has collected multiple wins and podiums during his Moto2 tenure, confirming his abilities ahead of the next step in his career.

The turning point for Agius came in the Moto2 European Championship, where he finished runner-up in 2022 before being crowned champion the following year. The Australian then moved to the FIM Moto2 World Championship in 2024, earning a podium that season.

The Moto2 rider’s development path has made him a highly competitive racer, currently fighting for a top-three spot in the 2026 season. Agius’s performances have now allowed him to fulfill a lifelong dream: racing at the highest level of motorcycle sport.

The Australian’s arrival will complete Tech3’s rider lineup for 2027, alongside Luca Marini. Together, the two will form a blend of experience and youth as Tech3 begins the next chapter of its partnership with KTM and enters MotoGP’s new era with fresh regulations and new bikes.

Comments from the rider and the team

Senna Agius: “A lifelong dream is coming true: making it to MotoGP. Years of hard work have led me to this moment, and I am incredibly grateful to Guenther and the entire Tech3 team for believing in me and giving me this opportunity. I can’t wait to repay their trust. I know a challenge awaits me, but I’m ready to learn, work hard, and become the best version of myself with this team. A huge thank you to my family, my friends, and everyone who has supported me and made sacrifices along the way. I would also like to thank every team, engineer, and mechanic I’ve worked with over the years: each of them helped me reach this milestone. I can’t wait to get started and make everyone proud.”

Guenther Steiner, Tech3 CEO: “We believe Senna has the qualities to make a big step into MotoGP. He has shown impressive speed and maturity in Moto2, but what really stood out to us was his determination to keep improving and his approach to the work required to succeed. We are building a team for a new era of MotoGP and wanted to combine experience with young talent. Senna represents an exciting part of that future. We know he’ll have a lot to learn, but we are ready to support him along the way. We are very pleased to welcome him to Tech3 and we look forward to seeing him grow with us.”

Nicolas Goyon, Tech3 Team Manager: “Throughout his Moto2 career, Senna has shown he has both the speed and the mindset to take on this new challenge. He is still young, so there is great potential to grow together, and we are excited to be part of the next phase of his career. Starting in MotoGP with completely new regulations and bikes will be a big challenge for every rider, but it also gives us the opportunity to build something together from the ground up. Senna has a strong desire to learn, he works hard, and he has already shown he can fight at the front. We are very happy to have him with us at Tech3 and we can’t wait to see what we can achieve together.”