Valentino Rossi seeks redemption: VR46 launches the Bulega-Aldeguer project

Valentino Rossi ’s VR46 team left Misano with an underwhelming result. Di Giannantonio finished seventh, seeing any dream of chasing the world title slip away. Morbidelli was thirteenth in what was his last MotoGP race at his home circuit. From next year, the Tavullia squad will rely on Aldeguer, who took a solid fourth place, and on SBK champion Nicolò Bulega.

Bulega’s return to Tavullia

Starting from the season-ending Valencia test, Nicolò Bulega will make his full-time MotoGP debut with the VR46 Ducati team. “A beautiful story,” according to Valentino Rossi, who watched the 26-year-old from Emilia grow professionally. This year he dominated the Superbike World Championship, enough to earn the full confidence of Borgo Panigale and the fluorescent yellow team. The circle closes for Bulega, who made his Grand Prix debut with the VR46 team in Moto3 in 2016.

Bulega’s career in Moto3 and Moto2 was, however, difficult, as he took only two podiums in the smaller class. Nicolò parted ways with the VR46 Academy before moving to World Supersport in 2022, where he won the title in 2023, then went on to finish runner-up in WorldSBK with Ducati in the following championships. “We are very happy and very proud,” Valentino Rossi said during the Misano GP. “It’s a beautiful story, because Nicolò started with us, with the Academy. We helped him a lot. Everyone expected a lot from Nicolò from the start. He probably wasn’t ready, and maybe he was also a bit unlucky. After that, our paths diverged.”

Bulega starts with an edge

After three fantastic seasons in Superbike, Bulega seems ready for his MotoGP debut. He could prove truly useful, as well as fast, in a “sui generis” year for the premier class, with new engines and Pirelli tires debuting. “He knows the tires and he knows the new bike, because he’s the test rider. So, I think it can be fun,” added the Doctor, noting that Nicolò has already carried out several tests with the 850cc Ducati in preparation for next season.

Morbidelli’s farewell

Alongside the Superbike world champion will be Fermin Aldeguer , who will replace Franco Morbidelli. For the Italian-Brazilian rider, the time is coming to say goodbye to MotoGP after nine years marked by highs and lows. He has three victories in the Top Class, all in 2020, when he finished second in the overall standings. From 2027, “Franky” will race in Superbike with a Ducati Panigale V4 R for the factory Aruba.it Racing team.

Although some details still need to be officially confirmed, the move is considered practically done in the paddock. Valentino Rossi did not hide a hint of melancholy over the departure of one of his protégés, one of the Academy’s first students. “I’m sorry that our paths are parting and also that he didn’t find another seat in MotoGP,” explained the nine-time world champion.

However, he sees a promising future for him with production-derived bikes. “He will have an excellent seat in Superbike and he can fight to win the World Championship,” said the MotoGP Legend. Morbidelli will leave the satellite team’s Ducati Desmosedici to become a factory Ducati rider in the Superbike championship, where he will share the team with Iker Lecuona, taking the spot left vacant by Nicolò Bulega.