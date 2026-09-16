Superbike, from surprise to confirmation: Bridewell stays with Advocates Racing for 2027

The Australian team confirms the current rider for the 2027 SBK season as well: a decision that doesn’t come as a surprise, results have been positive so far.

The Superbike Advocates Racing team is one of the pleasant surprises of the 2026 World Championship. Joining the grid at the last minute and skipping the home round in Australia, the team founded by Lee Khouri has performed well so far with its rider Tommy Bridewell . After an initial learning period, the results improved and the 2023 BSB champion has become a fairly consistent presence in the top 10.

Superbike Advocates Racing and Tommy Bridewell move forward together in 2027

Certainly, having the Ducati Panigale V4 is a big advantage, as it’s the best bike on the SBK grid. At the same time, it must be acknowledged that the outfit led by team manager Alan Jackson has done a good job. A few too many retirements in the last two rounds, but overall the balance is positive.

The Superbike Advocates Racing team has decided to bet on Bridewell again for the 2027 World Championship: this morning the official announcement arrived regarding the contract extension for the 38-year-old British rider. He is contesting his first full season in the championship, after previous appearances as a wild card and as a substitute. At a later stage in his career, after accumulating plenty of experience in BSB, he got a big opportunity in WorldSBK and didn’t waste it. Many were skeptical and even thought he would fail, but Tommy convinced Khouri to keep him on for 2027 as well.

In the overall standings he is fifteenth with 63 points, 18 behind Tarran Mackenzie, another Ducati rider competing for a private team (MGM Optical Express). At the moment, Bridewell is the lowest-placed among the Ducati riders; in the last three rounds of the 2026 SBK calendar he will try to overhaul the Scot and close in on the top 10.

Words from Lee Khouri and the rider

Lee Khouri - “Tommy has been a huge part of our progress in our first WorldSBK season, and continuing together in 2027 was an easy decision. We’ve always said we founded this team as a family, and we’ll continue this journey as a family. We started from scratch with the ambition to fight at the front and we’ve made incredible progress—there’s still much more to do. I’m proud that Tommy is continuing this path with us, and we’re excited for what 2027 will bring.”

Tommy Bridewell - “I want to thank Lee and the team for this incredible opportunity. I think we’ve had a fantastic debut season in WorldSBK and I can’t wait to build on this year’s success in 2027. Having the chance to continue and keep growing with such a great team is a dream come true, and carrying this continuity into 2027 will be crucial. There are some changes on the horizon in WorldSBK in terms of tyres and other aspects, but the whole team has its eyes on the same goal: to do the very best we can. The first objective is obviously to finish the 2026 season in the best way possible. Then I think we might have a day off after taking the chequered flag at Jerez before work begins in preparation for 2027. I’m looking forward to it.”