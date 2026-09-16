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Joan Mir, something’s not right: ruled out on medical grounds; Nakagami in for the Austrian GP

MotoGP
by Diana Tamantini
Wednesday, 16 September 2026 at 11:24
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Joan Mir will not race in the Austrian GP: further checks are needed to understand the cause of the health issues he experienced at Misano.
We had mentioned Joan Mir and the unclear physical problems that appeared over the Misano weekend. Today comes the news that the Honda HRC rider will not compete in next weekend’s Austrian GP and will be replaced by test rider Takaaki Nakagami, called up to step in for the Spaniard. The situation around Mir remains uncertain; he had stated his intention to undergo all necessary tests to clarify the issue and then act accordingly to regain full fitness. The exams revealed abnormal values, so further investigations are needed and, on medical advice, Mir will not be in Spielberg for the last European GP before the Asian rounds.

Honda HRC statement on Joan Mir

Immediately after the San Marino Grand Prix, Joan Mir traveled to Barcelona for medical checks to assess his physical condition following his retirement from Sunday’s race. In-depth examinations revealed altered blood parameters that require further investigation and testing.
Due to the symptoms already experienced in Italy and in the absence of a precise diagnosis, Mir’s medical team advised him to focus on recovery and to withdraw from the Austrian round. This will allow number 36 to rest and undergo further exams and assessments.
Fresh from a test session at Mugello, Honda HRC test rider Takaaki Nakagami will ride the Honda HRC Castrol RC213V for the Spielberg weekend. Already scheduled for Monday’s post-race test, this change will allow Nakagami and HRC to continue testing the 1000 cc bike and further prepare for number 30’s wildcard at the Japanese GP.
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Joan Mir

byDiana Tamantini

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