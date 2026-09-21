Pirelli tests the 2027 tyres at the Red Bull Ring: the key players and how it went

Giorgio Barbier, Pirelli Motorcycle Racing Director: "With today's test we have taken a further step forward in developing the 2027 range. The feedback highlights a general appreciation, particularly for the grip and stability offered by our tires."

The initial list was not entirely complete: a total of 18 riders including full-time competitors, test riders, and rookies took part in the Pirelli test at the Red Bull Ring, carried out both with prototypes of future 850cc bikes and with current 1000cc machines suitably modified. It was an important trial for the next sole supplier of MotoGP, which brought slick tires in soft, medium, and hard compounds. On track were Zarco, Moreira, and Nakagami for Honda; Toprak Razgatlıoğlu, Jack Miller, Guevara, and Augusto Fernández with Yamaha; Márquez, Morbidelli, and Aldeguer for Ducati; Bezzecchi, Raúl Fernández, and Lorenzo Savadori with Aprilia; Acosta, Binder, Espargaró, Viñales, and Agius on KTM.

How it went in Austria

Today at the Red Bull Ring circuit, Pirelli successfully completed another stage in the development program for the tires for the 2027 FIM Grand Prix World Championship, of which it will be the sole supplier starting next season. A total of 18 riders, both full-time and test riders, including some rookies, tried the tires developed by Pirelli: Johann Zarco, Diogo Moreira, and Takaaki Nakagami for Honda; Toprak Razgatlıoğlu, Jack Miller, Izan Guevara, and Augusto Fernández representing Yamaha; Marc Márquez, Franco Morbidelli, and Fermín Aldeguer for Ducati; Marco Bezzecchi, Raúl Fernández, and Lorenzo Savadori with Aprilia; Pedro Acosta, Brad Binder, Pol Espargaró, Maverick Viñales, and Senna Agius riding KTM.

The test took place in stable, sunny weather conditions, with track temperatures ranging from 19°C to 38°C. Pirelli provided soft, medium, and hard compound tires for both axles, leaving teams to define their respective work programs and suggesting a progressive approach starting the activity with the soft solutions. The test session featured both 850cc prototypes and some of the current 1000cc bikes adapted to simulate the 2027 technical configuration. Pirelli engineers worked in close synergy with Manufacturers, Teams, and riders to collect data and technical guidance essential for the further development of the range destined for the 2027 FIM Grand Prix World Championship.

Giorgio Barbier's comments

The words of Pirelli's Motorcycle Racing Director: "Today's day at the Red Bull Ring represents a further step forward in the development program of the Pirelli range intended for next season of the FIM Grand Prix World Championship, in which we will also extend to the premier class the role of sole supplier that we already successfully hold in Moto2™ and Moto3™. It is a structured path, which includes both collective tests like today's and private development activities carried out by the Manufacturers, and which will culminate with the first official tests of 2027 scheduled in Valencia at the beginning of December, with the participation of all the full-time riders of next season.

We are satisfied with the outcome of the test held in Austria: the riders, including some rookies who were a great help by bringing different riding approaches, had the opportunity to evaluate slick solutions in soft, medium, and hard compounds, both at the front and at the rear, using in some cases the prototypes of the future 850 cc bikes and in others the current machines suitably adapted. The feedback collected, which is overall positive and confirms the good performance level of the solutions tested, particularly regarding grip and stability, provides us with valuable indications to continue development and define ever more precisely the characteristics of the range that we will make available for next season. I would like to thank, as always, the Manufacturers, Teams, and riders for their constructive cooperation."