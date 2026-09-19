No MotoGP 850 test for Bulega: the reasons behind the Superbike leader's decision

Nicolò Bulega will not take part in the MotoGP test in Austria with the Ducati 850: the Superbike leader’s decision.

Nicolò Bulega will not be on track with his future VR46 Ducati, a precautionary choice after the Monday’s MotoGP tests with the new 850s already have a withdrawal, and not for technical reasons.will not be on track with his future VR46 Ducati, a precautionary choice after the crash that occurred last week during a private test at Mugello. Also because next week it’s time for the Superbike round in Cremona, a home event that the Aruba Ducati rider clearly does not want to miss: he’d have to really mess things up to miss the world title match point.

Bulega out of the MotoGP 850 tests

“I’m fine, just a knock. But I’m keen to win at Cremona and I don’t want to take any unnecessary risks, especially considering the weather in Austria these days.” This was the brief statement Nicolò Bulega sent in writing to Sky Sport MotoGP during Moto2 Free Practice 2. As mentioned, the first absence not due to technical matters: for example, Quartararo will not be there due to Yamaha’s veto, while others set to change teams still seem uncertain. We’ll have more clarity once the weekend ends, also because it will be a first taste of the future of the premier class with the factory riders, at least those who can take part.

Clearly there’s no doubt, for instance, about Marc Marquez or Marco Bezzecchi, who are not changing bikes and will therefore be the cornerstones of their respective manufacturers in the run-up to the 2027 revolution. The various test riders will certainly be present, all now increasingly focused on the new prototypes. It’s an even bigger challenge not only for Pol Espargaro, who has been replacing Vinales for several GPs, but also for Takaaki Nakagami, who has been riding only the 850 for some time and, called up mid-weekend for Mir who is sidelined for health reasons, admitted he felt a bit lost returning to the 1000. Curiosity is sky-high as we await the first comments on the new MotoGP bikes.