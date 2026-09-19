Triumph poised for a world championship double; MX2 decided by a photo finish in Australia

MX2 head-to-head all within the Triumph camp right up to the final day of the last GP. In MXGP Honda keeps winning, but not Herlings. Here’s how it went.

Tomorrow’s two races will decide the MX2 world champion. Guillem Farres holds a significant lead, 45 points (with 50 up for grabs), after Camden McLellan won the qualifying race and didn’t even allow him to wrap things up on Saturday at the Darwin GP, postponing his teammate’s world title party yet again. Triumph is already in the history books with the constructors’ title clinched in China, and now it’s up to its two front-running riders: the world champion’s crowning is still missing, but the 1-2 in the championship is already assured. What a year for the Hinckley brand!

MX2: Triumph title duel to the very end

Janis Reisulis was particularly ferocious in this qualifying race in Australia, at least until five minutes from the end. Camden McLellan, however, never let go, shadowing the Yamaha rookie before launching the decisive attack that would prove victorious. Third place for Liam Everts, while points leader Guillem Farres didn’t get the best start but climbed to 4th, without, however, being able to challenge for the lead. The gap between the two Triumph riders is now 45 points, the title celebration is postponed once more to tomorrow, when the final two races of the 2026 season take place. Sacha Coenen finishes two positions behind the Spaniard, and Ferruccio Zanchi and his Ducati make the top 10.

MXGP: no, this time Herlings doesn’t win

After a string of wins starting from the qualifying race, this time the 2026 world champion doesn’t take the Saturday race victory... It begins with a holeshot and an attempted breakaway by Tom Vialle; Jeffrey Herlings gets a poor start and drops to the fringes of the top 10, while Adamo threatens the Frenchman and fellow rookie for the lead! Then Romain Febvre arrives, gets the upper hand, and watch out for Herlings, who is charging back through the field... He finally grabs third place at the expense of our rookie, who has nonetheless put together a debut season of steady growth. The rookie Tom Vialle triumphs comfortably for the first time since his injury at the French GP, followed by 2025 world champion Romain Febvre and the new champion Jeffrey Herlings.