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Piqueras and Veijer, fractures and sidelined at Spielberg: how are the two Moto2 riders?

Road Racing
by Diana Tamantini
Friday, 18 September 2026 at 15:54
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Two injuries in Moto2 on the first day at the Red Bull Ring in Spielberg: here’s what happened to Piqueras and Veijer.
On the first day of action at the Austrian GP we already have two injuries in the Moto2 class. Collin Veijer first, then Angel Piqueras, consequences of two separate crashes during the opening free practice at the Red Bull Ring in Spielberg. A heavy blow for the home team KTM Ajo, but also for MSi and the Spanish rookie, whose season has been marked by a major injury following the multi-bike crash in Austin.

Official updates from the Moto2 riders

"Collin Veijer is out of the Austrian Grand Prix. The Dutch rider suffered a fracture to his left collarbone in a crash at Turn 6 during Free Practice 1." This is the note from KTM Ajo regarding their Moto2 rider, who will likely need surgery to reduce the injury, with recovery times to be determined afterward. A problem-free season so far, except for compartment syndrome surgery on his right forearm during the summer break. With such a packed calendar, it’s never a good time to get hurt...
The same applies to MSi Racing, which had already had to wait a long time for its rookie after the Austin pile-up. "Angel Piqueras had a crash during Friday’s free practice session at the Austrian circuit. Following medical examinations, a small fracture in his right hand has been confirmed. Angel will undergo surgery tomorrow in Spain". The Spanish team confirms their rider will be going under the knife very soon, aiming to optimize the available time before the start of the Asian flyaways.

How things have gone so far in Spielberg

In the first session Tony Arbolino topped the timesheets ahead of David Alonso, Izan Guevara and championship leader Manuel Gonzalez, with a good run also for Celestino Vietti in 5th, and rookie Luca Lunetta in 15th. Next came the more important session, with our two more experienced Italians going straight through to Q2: here’s the classification.
Moto2 Austrian GP Friday updates and standings
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