Alex Rins and a mysterious health problem: "My vision blurred"

Alex Rins ’ adventure in MotoGP will come to an end at the close of this season. A new chapter on four wheels could open up for the Spaniard, even though nothing is official yet. But right now, the main concern is his health condition...

The Misano retirement

In the latest rider market shuffle, Alex Rins was left out. Unfortunately, the poor results on the Yamaha in recent years didn’t help him secure a seat for 2027. During the MotoGP weekend at Misano, however, he had to retire early from the race due to a still-mysterious issue. The Catalan rider, born in 1995, began suffering from a severe headache and, with 12 laps to go, started experiencing vision problems and dizziness.

The Aragon precedent

It wasn’t the first time the problem surfaced at Misano. Rins had already felt a similar discomfort during the Aragon Grand Prix, although on that occasion the pain eased after taking a painkiller. In Italy, however, the symptoms were much more intense and ultimately forced him back into the pits.

"It was the first time in my career that I retired because of a problem like the one I had at Misano. Especially because of that headache. With 12 laps to go, I started to lose my vision a bit. I felt really dazed," he recounted during the weekend in Austria. Everything seems to have started at MotorLand, before the MotoGP Sprint. But in that case, medication eased the issue.

Tests come back negative

The situation changed completely with Sunday’s race in San Marino. As the laps went by, the pain intensified, accompanied by partial vision loss and a sensation of vertigo. After retiring from the race, he went to see a doctor for further checks. The initial tests did not detect any abnormalities, although that doesn’t mean Rins already has an explanation for what happened. "Then on Tuesday I went to the doctor for a check-up. Apparently, everything is fine. So I’m doing a bit of physiotherapy."

The description of the symptoms suggests a migraine-like condition, especially considering the pain’s location. Alex Rins explained that the discomfort is concentrated on the left side of his head and that he had experienced this sensation before. Possible factors could include stress, Misano’s heat, or the effects of a previous crash at Silverstone.

Farewell to MotoGP

For now, the Yamaha rider is waiting to understand what truly lies behind this recurring ailment. He is also about to bid farewell to MotoGP and would like to make the most of his final races, to spend time with his family and say goodbye to the class in the best way possible. "My family will come to watch some races outside Europe, so we’ll try to enjoy the moment and bring home positive experiences."