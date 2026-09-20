Mass Pile-Up in British Superbike at Assen: Scott Redding Left Disappointed

More spectacular than WorldSBK, more electrifying than MotoGP: British Superbike is always the most adrenaline-fueled show in all of motorsport. On the road at Assen, in front of packed grandstands, the UK’s national series dusted off the legendary bar-banging pack in a race three decided by a last, frenzied late-braking move.

All the chaos, however, didn’t chip away at the rock-solid leadership of Kyle Ryde, who wobbled under the blows of Scott Redding—winner of Saturday’s appetizer and also the sprint race, which here still awards full points. What’s more, after starting late due to Rory Skinner’s crash on the sighting lap ( video here ), the mini showdown lasted two laps fewer than expected—just eight—because of a light rain shower.

A four-way battle

Race 3 began with Redding back to -68 points from leader Ryde and could have shifted the momentum right in the heart of the Showdown phase, meaning boosted points here and at the next Donington round (October 3–4), with 75 points up for grabs, and especially at the Brands Hatch super finale (October 17–18) with 105 points to the winner. Into the duel between the Ducati riders barged Ryan Vickers’ Honda, which has a formidable launch control, and the gritty Bradley Ray’s Yamaha. The seventeen laps read like a long novel full of overtakes, crisscrossing lines, fairings kissing—on a track like Assen that evokes unforgettable head-to-heads at World Championship level.

Breathtaking chicane

Vickers lost touch a few laps from the end, leaving the other three to fight it out to the bitter limit. It all came down to the Timmer Chicane, a historic stage for a thousand battles: Redding dove for the inside, crafting a decisive yet fair pass. Ryde, releasing the brakes in turn, forced his rival into an awkward line: on acceleration, Redding lost the rear and that tiny bit of drive that cost him dearly. From first to third in a heartbeat, and goodbye to his points clawback. Kyle Ryde crosses back over the Channel with the same 68 he had when he came off the ferry.

Still all to play for