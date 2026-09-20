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Mass Pile-Up in British Superbike at Assen: Scott Redding Left Disappointed

Road Racing
by Paolo Gozzi
Sunday, 20 September 2026 at 17:05
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More spectacular than WorldSBK, more electrifying than MotoGP: British Superbike is always the most adrenaline-fueled show in all of motorsport. On the road at Assen, in front of packed grandstands, the UK’s national series dusted off the legendary bar-banging pack in a race three decided by a last, frenzied late-braking move.
All the chaos, however, didn’t chip away at the rock-solid leadership of Kyle Ryde, who wobbled under the blows of Scott Redding—winner of Saturday’s appetizer and also the sprint race, which here still awards full points. What’s more, after starting late due to Rory Skinner’s crash on the sighting lap (video here), the mini showdown lasted two laps fewer than expected—just eight—because of a light rain shower.

A four-way battle

Race 3 began with Redding back to -68 points from leader Ryde and could have shifted the momentum right in the heart of the Showdown phase, meaning boosted points here and at the next Donington round (October 3–4), with 75 points up for grabs, and especially at the Brands Hatch super finale (October 17–18) with 105 points to the winner. Into the duel between the Ducati riders barged Ryan Vickers’ Honda, which has a formidable launch control, and the gritty Bradley Ray’s Yamaha. The seventeen laps read like a long novel full of overtakes, crisscrossing lines, fairings kissing—on a track like Assen that evokes unforgettable head-to-heads at World Championship level.

Breathtaking chicane

Vickers lost touch a few laps from the end, leaving the other three to fight it out to the bitter limit. It all came down to the Timmer Chicane, a historic stage for a thousand battles: Redding dove for the inside, crafting a decisive yet fair pass. Ryde, releasing the brakes in turn, forced his rival into an awkward line: on acceleration, Redding lost the rear and that tiny bit of drive that cost him dearly. From first to third in a heartbeat, and goodbye to his points clawback. Kyle Ryde crosses back over the Channel with the same 68 he had when he came off the ferry.
British Superbike at Assen: what a crowd!

Still all to play for

With the WorldSBK points system, Kyle Ryde would have one full round in hand, with two remaining. Instead, here—thanks to the Showdown format—he certainly can’t sleep easy. Scott Redding is still very much in the game and will wade into the Donington fray with an even sharper edge. We’re talking about the circuit where, way back in 2015, the ex-MotoGP rider won his first GP in the 125 class at just 15 years old. BSB is setting the table for a fairytale finale, as per tradition.

Read also

British Superbike: Scott Redding plays his first trump card at AssenBritish Superbike: Scott Redding plays his first trump card at Assen
A Whole Different World: Honda Thrashes Ducati in the British Superbike ChampionshipA Whole Different World: Honda Thrashes Ducati in the British Superbike Championship
British Superbike Championship

byPaolo Gozzi

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