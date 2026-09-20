MotoGP Austria: Pedro Acosta makes his dream come true! The updated riders' standings

Acosta and KTM break the Spielberg curse, but Aprilia can be satisfied too—Ducati a bit less: here’s how the World Championship picture changes.

Finally, Pedro Acosta ! The 2026 Austrian Grand Prix ends with the first long-race MotoGP victory for the KTM rider, who responded like a champion to the sensational mistake he made in the sprint race. His start from third on the grid wasn’t great, he dropped to fourth and then fought back. On lap nine he made the decisive pass on Jorge Martin after studying him for a while. From there, the two-time world champion imposed his pace, didn’t put a foot wrong, and gave himself a dream day. KTM hadn’t won since 2022, so they ended a long drought in the premier class of the World Championship.

Behind Acosta, Aprilia locks out the podium; Marquez limits the damage

Joining Acosta on the podium are the factory Aprilia riders. In the closing laps Marco Bezzecchi got very close to Martin, who may have struggled a bit due to his arm and from pushing his tires hard from the start, but the Spaniard held firm and was never truly attackable. The Martinator finishes ahead of his teammate and bags 20 crucial points for the overall standings, where he remains the leader.

Excellent fourth place for Ai Ogura with the SuperFile Trackhouse Aprilia, while the best Ducati is Marc Marquez’s, fifth at the finish of the MotoGP race at the Red Bull Ring. The reigning champion limited the damage; with his Desmosedici GP26 he couldn’t get more. The mistake on lap ten weighs a bit—when he was fourth and closing in on Bezzecchi, he ran very wide into Turn 1 and lost two positions. He is now 12 points behind Martin in the overall standings.

A fine sixth place for Brad Binder’s KTM, who did well to fend off Pecco Bagnaia’s late-race attack. For the Ducati rider, it’s a step forward compared to the last disastrous races. Fermin Aldeguer is eighth after serving a 3-second penalty. Also in the top 10 are Fabio Di Giannantonio on the VR46 Ducati and Johann Zarco on the LCR Honda. Only 11th for Enea Bastianini.

Austrian GP, Race results: the final classification

MotoGP Austria 2026, Race results: the final classification

2026 MotoGP World Championship: updated riders’ and constructors’ standings

RIDERS’ STANDINGS

Jorge Martin 306 points Marc Marquez 294 (-12) Marco Bezzecchi 264 points (-42) Pedro Acosta 234 points (-72) Fabio Di Giannantonio 230 points (-76) Ai Ogura 222 Raul Fernandez 203 Alex Marquez 158 Pecco Bagnaia 156 Fermin Aldeguer 115 Luca Marini 98 Enea Bastianini 97 Brad Binder 94 Diogo Moreira 65 Fabio Quartararo 61 Franco Morbidelli 56 Johann Zarco 45 Joan Mir 33 Jack Miller 28 Alex Rins 24 Toprak Razgatlioglu 21 Maverick Vinales 10 Iker Lecuona 9 Augusto Fernandez 6 Pol Espargaro 5 Takaaki Nakagami 3

CONSTRUCTORS’ STANDINGS