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MotoGP Austria: Pedro Acosta makes his dream come true! The updated riders' standings

MotoGP
by Matteo Bellan
Sunday, 20 September 2026 at 15:21
Pedro Acosta KTM MotoGP Austria
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Acosta and KTM break the Spielberg curse, but Aprilia can be satisfied too—Ducati a bit less: here’s how the World Championship picture changes.
Finally, Pedro Acosta! The 2026 Austrian Grand Prix ends with the first long-race MotoGP victory for the KTM rider, who responded like a champion to the sensational mistake he made in the sprint race. His start from third on the grid wasn’t great, he dropped to fourth and then fought back. On lap nine he made the decisive pass on Jorge Martin after studying him for a while. From there, the two-time world champion imposed his pace, didn’t put a foot wrong, and gave himself a dream day. KTM hadn’t won since 2022, so they ended a long drought in the premier class of the World Championship.

Behind Acosta, Aprilia locks out the podium; Marquez limits the damage

Joining Acosta on the podium are the factory Aprilia riders. In the closing laps Marco Bezzecchi got very close to Martin, who may have struggled a bit due to his arm and from pushing his tires hard from the start, but the Spaniard held firm and was never truly attackable. The Martinator finishes ahead of his teammate and bags 20 crucial points for the overall standings, where he remains the leader.
Excellent fourth place for Ai Ogura with the SuperFile Trackhouse Aprilia, while the best Ducati is Marc Marquez’s, fifth at the finish of the MotoGP race at the Red Bull Ring. The reigning champion limited the damage; with his Desmosedici GP26 he couldn’t get more. The mistake on lap ten weighs a bit—when he was fourth and closing in on Bezzecchi, he ran very wide into Turn 1 and lost two positions. He is now 12 points behind Martin in the overall standings.
A fine sixth place for Brad Binder’s KTM, who did well to fend off Pecco Bagnaia’s late-race attack. For the Ducati rider, it’s a step forward compared to the last disastrous races. Fermin Aldeguer is eighth after serving a 3-second penalty. Also in the top 10 are Fabio Di Giannantonio on the VR46 Ducati and Johann Zarco on the LCR Honda. Only 11th for Enea Bastianini.

Austrian GP, Race results: the final classification

MotoGP Austria 2026 Race Classification
MotoGP Austria 2026, Race results: the final classification

2026 MotoGP World Championship: updated riders’ and constructors’ standings

RIDERS’ STANDINGS
  1. Jorge Martin 306 points
  2. Marc Marquez 294 (-12)
  3. Marco Bezzecchi 264 points (-42)
  4. Pedro Acosta 234 points (-72)
  5. Fabio Di Giannantonio 230 points (-76)
  6. Ai Ogura 222
  7. Raul Fernandez 203
  8. Alex Marquez 158
  9. Pecco Bagnaia 156
  10. Fermin Aldeguer 115
  11. Luca Marini 98
  12. Enea Bastianini 97
  13. Brad Binder 94
  14. Diogo Moreira 65
  15. Fabio Quartararo 61
  16. Franco Morbidelli 56
  17. Johann Zarco 45
  18. Joan Mir 33
  19. Jack Miller 28
  20. Alex Rins 24
  21. Toprak Razgatlioglu 21
  22. Maverick Vinales 10
  23. Iker Lecuona 9
  24. Augusto Fernandez 6
  25. Pol Espargaro 5
  26. Takaaki Nakagami 3
CONSTRUCTORS’ STANDINGS
  1. Aprilia 442 points
  2. Ducati 432 points
  3. KTM 277
  4. Honda 146
  5. Yamaha 84 

Read also

Bagnaia listens to Pedrosa: the new strategy goes live onlineBagnaia listens to Pedrosa: the new strategy goes live online
MotoGP Austria Warm-Up: Acosta eyes redemption but crashes again. Today’s TV scheduleMotoGP Austria Warm-Up: Acosta eyes redemption but crashes again. Today’s TV schedule
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Pedro Acosta

byMatteo Bellan

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