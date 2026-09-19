Martin–Marquez, fiery duel: trading blows in Austria

Heated duel between the two main contenders for the 2026 MotoGP world title: here’s what happened in the sprint race at Spielberg.

A truly positive Saturday for Jorge Martin at the Red Bull Ring, where he took victory in the Sprint after securing pole position. Despite starting from the front of the grid, the Aprilia rider then found himself eighth due to two off-track excursions following two fiery duels with Marc Marquez . But his pace was so strong that he climbed back up to second place, and then Pedro Acosta’s crash opened the door to victory.

MotoGP Austria, Martin vs. Marquez duel: Jorge’s take

At the start he managed to keep the race lead after Turn 1, even though he ran wide, but then Marquez hit back: "I handled Turn 1 well," Martin told Crash.net, "and then into Turn 2 I braked hard to try to keep position, even though I felt a red missile blasting in that direction. I didn’t go too wide, I managed to hold the line, let’s say. But then, when I changed direction, I almost crashed. That’s when I started losing positions."

MotoGP Austria: Martin responds like a champion after the first battle with Marquez

The Aprilia rider expected the Ducati rival’s move and, looking ahead to Sunday’s MotoGP race, will try to be better prepared: "I knew he’d try it, like he always does. I was ready for anything and managed to stay on the bike. That’s racing. I hope tomorrow I’ll be a bit smarter and try to figure out where to overtake."

JM89 got his revenge when he managed to pass Marquez, a tough nut to crack even when he seems at a technical disadvantage: "If you overtake him like he’s any other rider," Martin explains, "he’ll just pass you back. You have to brake the bike a bit more to try to get a good exit, and that’s what I did, not just with him, but also with Alex and Bezzecchi."

Marc’s version

Marquez managed to counter Martin at the start of the opening lap, but then still took Acosta’s pass without being able to respond: "I had predicted that attacking into Turn 1 wasn’t a good idea, because they would use the run-off and it would be pointless. So I tried to set up the attack on Martin for Turn 2. But the fact that I attacked at Turn 2A forced me to slow a lot at Turn 2B, then I braked too late at Turn 3 and I saw Acosta’s bike was simply faster than mine."

The Ducati Lenovo rider was quite aggressive in overtaking the number 89 Aprilia, but he still stayed within the limits and ultimately completed the mission he had set for himself: "The goal was clear, try to finish behind Jorge. Pedro and Jorge were faster than me; what I tried to avoid was having bikes in between."

Marquez wanted to be right behind Martin, his direct rival in the race for the 2026 MotoGP title. The two arrived in Austria tied on points, but after today’s win by the Madrid native, there are now 3 points separating them in the overall standings. For Sunday’s long race, the favorite should still be Acosta with KTM, but Aprilia and Ducati should never be underestimated with their top riders.