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MotoGP Austria Sprint: Acosta throws away the win, Martin says thanks. Updated riders' standings

MotoGP
by Matteo Bellan
Saturday, 19 September 2026 at 15:46
Pedro Acosta
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Sensational mistake by Acosta, the Martinator clinches victory in the sprint race after a complicated start: the Aprilia rider is once again the sole leader of the World Championship.
Pedro Acosta was one step away from triumph in the MotoGP Sprint in Austria, but a sudden crash ruined the party for the KTM Factory team. Jorge Martin took advantage, after a messy start from pole position and then a superb comeback that carried him to victory. He is now the lone leader in the overall standings. The podium was completed by Marc Marquez’s Ducati and Marco Bezzecchi’s Aprilia.

Austrian GP: the sprint race report and results

LAP 1: Martin gets a poor start, runs wide twice and drops back. Acosta passes Marquez, shadowed by Bezzecchi and Alex.
LAP 2: Acosta tries to break away and opens up a gap over Marquez. Martin is seventh behind Bagnaia.
LAP 3: Acosta sets the fastest lap and keeps pulling away, over 1 second ahead of the chasers. Martin passes Bagnaia and targets Ogura.
LAP 4: Martin also gets by Ogura to move into fifth, with Alex Marquez ahead of him. Fernandez and Moreira must serve a double long lap penalty for a jump start.
LAP 5: Martin slips past Alex Marquez and climbs to fourth. Acosta stretches his lead over Marquez to 1.5s, with Bezzecchi half a second behind.
LAP 6: Acosta keeps extending the gap. Martin is right on Bezzecchi.
LAP 7: Martin overtakes Bezzecchi, moves into third and sets his sights on Marquez.
LAP 8: Martin dives past Marquez at the usual spot, Turn 1, where the Ducati rider also runs off the track. Acosta is more than 2 seconds clear.
LAP 9: The Martinator tries to escape, while Bezzecchi is glued to Marquez.
LAP 11: Acosta leads comfortably. Ogura takes fifth place from Alex Marquez. Morbidelli crashes at Turn 2.
LAP 12: MASSIVE MISTAKE BY ACOSTA AT TURN 2, HE CRASHES AND THEN REJOINS IN 14TH PLACE. Martin leads the MotoGP sprint race at the Red Bull Ring.
LAP 14 (FINAL): Martin wins ahead of Marquez and Bezzecchi, regrets for Acosta. Also in the points are Ogura, Alex, Bagnaia, Zarco, Aldeguer and Binder.
MotoGP Austria Sprint Race Standings
MotoGP Austria, Sprint results: the finishing order at the Red Bull Ring

MotoGP World Championship 2026: updated riders’ and constructors’ standings

MOTOGP RIDERS’ STANDINGS
  1. Jorge Martin 286 points
  2. Marc Marquez 283 points (-3)
  3. Marco Bezzecchi 248 points (-38)
  4. Fabio Di Giannantonio 223 (-63)
  5. Ai Ogura 209 (-77)
  6. Pedro Acosta 209 (-77)
  7. Raul Fernandez 199
  8. Alex Marquez 158
  9. Pecco Bagnaia 147
  10. Fermin Aldeguer 107
  11. Luca Marini 96
  12. Enea Bastianini 92
  13. Brad Binder 84
  14. Diogo Moreira 64
  15. Fabio Quartararo 61
  16. Franco Morbidelli 56
  17. Johann Zarco 39
  18. Joan Mir 33
  19. Jack Miller 29
  20. Alex Rins 24
  21. Toprak Razgatlioglu 18
  22. Maverick Vinales 10
  23. Iker Lecuona 9
  24. Augusto Fernandez 6
  25. Pol Espargaro 5
MOTOGP CONSTRUCTORS’ STANDINGS
  1. Ducati 412 points
  2. Aprilia 410 points
  3. KTM 251
  4. Honda 137
  5. Yamaha 84

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