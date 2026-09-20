MotoGP Austria Warm-Up: Acosta eyes redemption but crashes again. Today’s TV schedule

El Tiburon confirms his speed but is involved in another crash: ahead of him are Bezzecchi and Marquez, ready to battle him along with Martin this afternoon.

The crash in the Sprint was a major disappointment for Pedro Acosta and the Red Bull KTM team, but the Spanish rider isn’t one to get discouraged easily and today he’s eager to make amends. The Austrian Grand Prix is his big chance to take his first MotoGP victory, and he doesn’t intend to waste it. This morning in Warm Up he finished with the third-best time and also had a fall at Turn 9 at the end of the session. It would certainly have been better not to crash again, but better in Warm Up than in the race.

MotoGP Austria, Warm Up results: times and standings

Topping the timesheets is Marco Bezzecchi with the Aprilia number 72, followed 157 thousandths behind by Marc Marquez’s Ducati. Jorge Martin, winner of the sprint race at the Red Bull Ring, is fourth. The top 5 is rounded out by rookie Diogo Moreira of the LCR Honda team.

MotoGP Austria 2026, Warm Up results: times and standings

Today’s TV and streaming schedule for Moto3, Moto2 and MotoGP

The 2026 Austrian Grand Prix is broadcast live on TV by Sky Sport MotoGP. Sky Go and NOW are also available for live streaming. Below are the times to follow the Moto3, Moto2 and MotoGP races live.

11:00: Moto3 Race

12:15: Moto2 Race

14:00: MotoGP Race

The free-to-air channel TV8 and the official website TV8.it broadcast the races on a delayed basis only. Here are today’s times.

14:00: Moto3 Race

15:15: Moto2 Race

17:00: MotoGP Race

The MotoGP grid at the Red Bull Ring in Spielberg

1. Jorge Martin

2. Marc Marquez

3. Pedro Acosta

4. Marco Bezzecchi

5. Ai Ogura

6. Alex Marquez

7. Pecco Bagnaia

8. Fabio Di Giannantonio

9. Fabio Quartararo

10. Johann Zarco

11. Brad Binder

12. Fermin Aldeguer

13. Raul Fernandez

14. Pol Espargaro

15. Luca Marini

16. Diogo Moreira

17. Enea Bastianini

18. Takaaki Nakagami

19. Franco Morbidelli

20. Alex Rins

21. Jack Miller

22. Toprak Razgatlioglu