MotoGP Austria Warm-Up: Acosta eyes redemption but crashes again. Today’s TV schedule

El Tiburon confirms his speed but is involved in another crash: ahead of him are Bezzecchi and Marquez, ready to battle him along with Martin this afternoon.
The crash in the Sprint was a major disappointment for Pedro Acosta and the Red Bull KTM team, but the Spanish rider isn’t one to get discouraged easily and today he’s eager to make amends. The Austrian Grand Prix is his big chance to take his first MotoGP victory, and he doesn’t intend to waste it. This morning in Warm Up he finished with the third-best time and also had a fall at Turn 9 at the end of the session. It would certainly have been better not to crash again, but better in Warm Up than in the race.
MotoGP Austria, Warm Up results: times and standings
Topping the timesheets is Marco Bezzecchi with the Aprilia number 72, followed 157 thousandths behind by Marc Marquez’s Ducati. Jorge Martin, winner of the sprint race at the Red Bull Ring, is fourth. The top 5 is rounded out by rookie Diogo Moreira of the LCR Honda team.
MotoGP Austria 2026, Warm Up results: times and standings
Today’s TV and streaming schedule for Moto3, Moto2 and MotoGP
The 2026 Austrian Grand Prix is broadcast live on TV by Sky Sport MotoGP. Sky Go and NOW are also available for live streaming. Below are the times to follow the Moto3, Moto2 and MotoGP races live.
11:00: Moto3 Race
12:15: Moto2 Race
14:00: MotoGP Race
The free-to-air channel TV8 and the official website TV8.it broadcast the races on a delayed basis only. Here are today’s times.
14:00: Moto3 Race
15:15: Moto2 Race
17:00: MotoGP Race
The MotoGP grid at the Red Bull Ring in Spielberg
1. Jorge Martin 2. Marc Marquez 3. Pedro Acosta
4. Marco Bezzecchi 5. Ai Ogura 6. Alex Marquez
7. Pecco Bagnaia 8. Fabio Di Giannantonio 9. Fabio Quartararo
10. Johann Zarco 11. Brad Binder 12. Fermin Aldeguer
13. Raul Fernandez 14. Pol Espargaro 15. Luca Marini