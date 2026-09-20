MOTOGPSUPERBIKE MOTOCROSS ROAD RACINGSTORIESDREAMSPAOLO GOZZI COLUMN

MotoGP Austria Warm-Up: Acosta eyes redemption but crashes again. Today’s TV schedule

MotoGP
by Matteo Bellan
Sunday, 20 September 2026 at 10:16
Pedro Acosta MotoGP Austria
Follow us on Google News
El Tiburon confirms his speed but is involved in another crash: ahead of him are Bezzecchi and Marquez, ready to battle him along with Martin this afternoon.
The crash in the Sprint was a major disappointment for Pedro Acosta and the Red Bull KTM team, but the Spanish rider isn’t one to get discouraged easily and today he’s eager to make amends. The Austrian Grand Prix is his big chance to take his first MotoGP victory, and he doesn’t intend to waste it. This morning in Warm Up he finished with the third-best time and also had a fall at Turn 9 at the end of the session. It would certainly have been better not to crash again, but better in Warm Up than in the race.

MotoGP Austria, Warm Up results: times and standings

Topping the timesheets is Marco Bezzecchi with the Aprilia number 72, followed 157 thousandths behind by Marc Marquez’s Ducati. Jorge Martin, winner of the sprint race at the Red Bull Ring, is fourth. The top 5 is rounded out by rookie Diogo Moreira of the LCR Honda team.
MotoGP Austria Warm Up times and standings
MotoGP Austria 2026, Warm Up results: times and standings

Today’s TV and streaming schedule for Moto3, Moto2 and MotoGP

The 2026 Austrian Grand Prix is broadcast live on TV by Sky Sport MotoGP. Sky Go and NOW are also available for live streaming. Below are the times to follow the Moto3, Moto2 and MotoGP races live.
  • 11:00: Moto3 Race
  • 12:15: Moto2 Race
  • 14:00: MotoGP Race
The free-to-air channel TV8 and the official website TV8.it broadcast the races on a delayed basis only. Here are today’s times.
  • 14:00: Moto3 Race
  • 15:15: Moto2 Race
  • 17:00: MotoGP Race

The MotoGP grid at the Red Bull Ring in Spielberg

1. Jorge Martin
2. Marc Marquez
3. Pedro Acosta
4. Marco Bezzecchi
5. Ai Ogura
6. Alex Marquez
7. Pecco Bagnaia
8. Fabio Di Giannantonio
9. Fabio Quartararo
10. Johann Zarco
11. Brad Binder
12. Fermin Aldeguer
13. Raul Fernandez
14. Pol Espargaro
15. Luca Marini
16. Diogo Moreira
17. Enea Bastianini
18. Takaaki Nakagami
19. Franco Morbidelli
20. Alex Rins
21. Jack Miller
22. Toprak Razgatlioglu

Read also

Martin–Marquez, fiery duel: trading blows in AustriaMartin–Marquez, fiery duel: trading blows in Austria
Pedro Acosta reveals the shocking error in the Sprint: here’s what happened to the KTM riderPedro Acosta reveals the shocking error in the Sprint: here’s what happened to the KTM rider
Pedro Acosta

byMatteo Bellan

Continue reading

loading

You might also like

Pecco Bagnaia
MotoGP

Bagnaia listens to Pedrosa: the new strategy goes live online

20 September 2026
Marc Marquez Jorge Martin MotoGP Austria
MotoGP

Martin–Marquez, fiery duel: trading blows in Austria

19 September 2026
Pedro Acosta KTM MotoGP
MotoGP

Pedro Acosta reveals the shocking error in the Sprint: here’s what happened to the KTM rider

19 September 2026

More news

Pecco Bagnaia

Bagnaia listens to Pedrosa: the new strategy goes live online

MotoGP
Archie McDonald Bagger World Cup Champion

Bagger World Cup: McDonald is the first champion; will Iannone try again in 2027?

Road Racing
Herlings_MXGP_Honda_@shotbybavo

Herlings steals the show with 125th MXGP win in Australia; Triumph MX2's crowning moment

Motocross
Daniela Guillen

Women's Motocross: Thanks all the same, Kiara Fontanesi; the world title goes to Spain

Motocross
farres-mx2-world-champion

Farres makes history: historic MX2 title for Triumph, Spain back on the throne after Prado

Motocross

Popular articles

Fabio Di Giannantonio VR46 MotoGP

Di Giannantonio responds to the Bagnaia case: "More respect is needed"

MotoGP
piqueras-rueda-moto2-infortuni-austria

Piqueras and Veijer, fractures and sidelined at Spielberg: how are the two Moto2 riders?

Road Racing
Redding

British Superbike: Scott Redding plays his first trump card at Assen

Road Racing
Acosta Pedro MotoGP Austria

MotoGP Austria Practice: Acosta dominates, Bezzecchi scrapes through, Bagnaia sinks

MotoGP
iannone-granado-crash-austria-bagger

Iannone, what are you doing? What a mess in Austria! What happened in Bagger Race 1

Road Racing

Loading