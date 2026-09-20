Acosta's Masterpiece: KTM from Near-Failure to Triumph at its Home GP

Pit Beirer over the moon for the triumph of his rider Pedro Acosta . A success that carries great significance for KTM.

The best gift for KTM at its home GP. Pedro Acosta was determined to make amends after the Sprint disaster and he did it, taking that first GP win in MotoGP that was starting to feel like a “curse.” Uncontainable joy for the Austrian brand, which has gone through countless ups and downs over the years, as Pit Beirer emphasized in the heat of the moment, going from despair over the crash yesterday to the greatest satisfaction today. The first since 2021, the year of Brad Binder’s wild race, winning on slicks in the rain.

Raw emotions in the KTM camp

“So many emotions” Beirer began, in statements released by the team after the GP. He also offered a brief recap of the difficult path they’ve been on, from KTM’s financial troubles to the comeback. “Now the company is getting back in shape, and then there were the engine problems,” he recalled. Striking incidents affected all the riders, until they received the green light from the other manufacturers to replace the faulty component and restore the engine to full performance. From that moment on, the results improved dramatically.

With Pedro Acosta, the only one able to mix it with Aprilia and Ducati aboard the RC16. “At Aragon he finished 2nd, at Misano 3rd, and now the win at the home GP. Something we could never have imagined two weeks ago,” Beirer admitted. “I’m the happiest man on earth, we’re working hard and I want this to be a gift for all of KTM. We’re all in the same boat, we fought so hard to get out of the crisis and we did it. We’re back!” And on Pedro Acosta: “He’s an exceptional rider and what he did today, especially after what happened yesterday, shows who he is.”