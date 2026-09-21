Big Names Present—and Missing—at the 850cc and Pirelli Tire Tests: Yamaha Already Steals the Spotlight

Today MotoGP is still at the Red Bull Ring to test the 850s and the Pirellis. But a rather curious image has surfaced...

With the Austrian GP in the books, today brings the much-anticipated test with the 850cc MotoGP bikes and the new Pirelli tires, which from next year will also be the sole supplier for the premier class. Access to any test, however, is becoming increasingly restricted for the media, and protests have been ongoing for some time—though clearly ignored... But a curious image has emerged, which we’ve put on the cover and was posted on social media by Yamaha test rider Augusto Fernandez. A rather distinctive fairing, with three sets of aerodynamic wings on each side. What do you think, do you like it?

Who will test the Pirelli-shod 850cc MotoGP bikes

High-profile absentees for today include championship leader Jorge Martin, as well as Pecco Bagnaia and Fabio Quartararo, who did not get the OK from their current manufacturers to test a different bike. Let’s also recall the precautionary absence of Nicolò Bulega after last week’s crash. The looming world title match point also weighs heavily, given that WorldSBK races at Cremona this weekend. But they’re not the only ones out: in the end we’re talking about 13 riders on track today, including test riders and rookies, and Maverick Vinales is back as well to assess his shoulder and evaluate a return timeline.

As reported by Motorsport.es, Ducati fields Marc Marquez and Fermin Aldeguer, the only riders from the current lineup who will remain in Red; same story for Aprilia with Marco Bezzecchi and Raul Fernandez. Honda is definitely running Johann Zarco, Diogo Moreira, and test rider Takaaki Nakagami; there was talk of possible participation from David Alonso but it hasn’t been officially confirmed, same for his current Moto2 teammate Daniel Holgado (future Gresini Ducati rider). KTM has once again asked Pedro Acosta for a hand despite his future with Ducati; there are also Pol Espargaro and Dani Pedrosa, in addition to the aforementioned Vinales. Finally, Yamaha has brought Toprak Razgatlioglu and future rookie Izan Guevara, along with test rider Augusto Fernandez.