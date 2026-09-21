Italy to make it four? The calendar is packed, but another track wants to host an MX World Championship round

Montevarchi, Riola Sardo and Pietramurata are confirmed for now, but there’s another Italian circuit aiming for the Motocross World Championship as early as 2027.

Could the Motocross World Championship also head to Viterbo? It seems like an option after the decision to allocate 200,000 euros for the Capo Di Ferro motocross track, thanks to an amendment to the 2026-2028 budget forecast approved by the Lazio Region. For the moment, however, the Viterbo venue does not appear on the 2027 calendar: should we expect one of the already scheduled Italian rounds to be replaced, will a fourth be added, or do we need to push the “world championship thoughts” to 2028?

Motocross World Championship in Lazio? It would be an interesting novelty

TusciaWeb and InfoLazio24, the note published on the official website of the Regional Council clearly states that the funding supports hosting a World Championship round on the Lazio track for the 2027 season. It would be the first time the World Motocross series visits a circuit in Lazio, but just a few days ago a second draft of the As reported by local sources such asand, the note published on the official website of the Regional Council clearly states that the funding supports hosting a World Championship round on the Lazio track for the 2027 season. It would be the first time the World Motocross series visits a circuit in Lazio, but just a few days ago a second draft of the 2027 calendar was released to confirm a second trip to China. Three events are still to be finalized, but the countries seem already set (Spain, Portugal, Switzerland). As for Italy, the rounds in Montevarchi—back on the calendar this year—plus the ever-present Riola Sardo and Pietramurata are confirmed: a triple seasonal appointment unique to our peninsula, while other countries have at most two, or just one.

Let’s remember that the Capo Di Ferro track boasts only one world-level hosting, but it was sidecarcross and in the 1980s, while it’s far better known on a national level. This was followed by a long closure, specifically from the 1980s until 2025, when the arrival of the new management by Moto Club MRT and Franco Tomassin allowed it to be fully restored, renovated, and brought back to racing activity. The return to competition took place on October 26, 2025, on the occasion of the seventh round of the Lazio Uisp Motocross Trophy. So far the Viterbo facility has hosted only amateur races, but clearly the goal is to aim much higher at the international level...

But the immediate future remains to be understood, given that there are already three Italian events on the 2027 Motocross World Championship calendar. It remains possible that one of the three will be removed to make way for Capo Di Ferro, or that there will be a fourth Italian round, or that the funding is currently only for upgrading the Viterbo facility to create the conditions for a world GP. We’ll see how the situation evolves.