Chantra’s return: Honda calls its SBK rider for the Japanese GP

With Mir still sidelined due to health issues, Honda calls up its WorldSBK rider and former MotoGP rider, for now only for the Motegi GP.

Honda HRC Castrol will still field two riders for the first event of the Asian swing. Somkiat Chantra is arriving—actually returning—last year he made his only MotoGP season precisely in the Golden Wing colors, albeit with the satellite LCR team. Right after this weekend’s Superbike round in Cremona, he’ll have to set off immediately and switch his focus back to MotoGP. For now, the Thai rider’s presence has been confirmed only for the Japanese GP at Motegi, while Joan Mir is at home resting and undergoing all the necessary tests. There’s still no identified cause for the ailments he suffered especially at Misano, which have been present for some time and have worsened as the GPs have gone by.

The Honda HRC statement for the Motegi round

Honda Racing Corporation (HRC) confirms that Somkiat Chantra will replace Joan Mir at the upcoming Japanese Grand Prix, as the Spaniard continues his period of recovery and observation following the health issues that emerged after the San Marino GP. Chantra, who competed in the premier class during the 2025 season with LCR Honda, spent 2026 racing in HRC’s World Superbike program. He now returns to the premier class at Motegi, a circuit that holds personal significance as the scene of his memorable Moto2 victory in 2023.

In 2025, the first Thai rider in the premier class took 15th place aboard the Honda RC213V at Motegi. In his 2026 WorldSBK season, Chantra earned seven points while recovering from pre-season injuries. Mir will continue his recovery program and provide updates on his condition after the Indonesian Grand Prix.