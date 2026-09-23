Bezzecchi chasing Martin and Marquez: "Until the end"

The double Austrian podium is certainly a great result for Marco Bezzecchi . But against Marc Marquez’s Ducati and his garage-mate Jorge Martin, another step forward is needed to aim for the MotoGP title. Without forgetting to watch his back, with the talented Pedro Acosta closing in after his win at the Red Bull Ring.

A podium to keep dreaming

The Italian Aprilia rider left Zeltweg with third place in both the Sprint and the Grand Prix. Little by little, Bezzecchi is regaining confidence after a few weeks marked by crashes and injuries. A psychological and athletic blackout that cost him the lead in the standings . He is now 42 points off the top, where Martin leads the MotoGP World Championship. With seven races to go, it’s time to go on the attack and throw everything at it.

The Aprilia RS-GP is definitely in excellent shape. The Noale factory continues to work on the prototype’s evolution, including aerodynamics. The world title is in sight, but there’s no room for even a single mistake. “It’s always positive to finish a weekend with two podiums,” Bez said after the Austria weekend. “At Misano, even though I made a mistake on the first lap of the race, in the end it was the only way to try to keep Marc at bay, so I gave it everything. Here I did the same, I gave my all at every moment. It will certainly be tough until the end, but it’s not over yet and I’ll do everything I can to keep fighting with Jorge and Marc.”

photo Michelin Motorsport

Bez and the Asian tour

After the race at the Red Bull Ring, the Asian tour begins, where last year he proved to be very competitive. “Sure, that’s what I expect. For me it’s important to try to be competitive on every circuit, consistently. That’s what keeps the fight alive and I’ll give my best to be fast every weekend,” added Marco Bezzecchi.

The Austrian track had never been particularly favorable to Aprilia, but this time the trend changed. “I analyzed everything and now my mind is buzzing. I learned something from everyone, I got to work and tried to stay open to trying anything to improve.”

The Aprilia rider prefers to put Misano behind him and forget that crash. “In the end, it was the only way to try to stop Marc. As you can imagine, it hurts, but it’s over now and we did a good job. Now we look ahead, great races await us, tracks I can’t wait to tackle.”