Bezzecchi and Fernandez Crash Out! Two Aprilias Immediately Eliminated from the MotoGP Sprint – VIDEO

The first corner once again took center stage in an incident that eliminated two leading contenders: what happened at the start of the MotoGP Sprint in Indonesia.

"They were very aggressive, perhaps too aggressive for the first corner. But I’m not surprised": those were the first words of a disappointed Davide Brivio, speaking to motogp.com immediately after the incident. Two Aprilias were out at the first corner of the MotoGP Sprint in Indonesia—the very same bikes ridden by the two fastest qualifiers. Raul Fernandez did not exactly get to celebrate his first pole position in the premier class in style, as he was taken out, through no fault of his own, by Marco Bezzecchi , who was just ahead of him. Too many riders charged into the very first corner (the others were Di Giannantonio, Marc Marquez, and Jorge Martin, who came out on top): Bezzecchi and Fernandez found themselves off the racing line, leaning over too far and running on cold tires—and the mess was made.: those were the first words of a disappointed Davide Brivio, speaking to motogp.com immediately after the incident.

Aprilia disaster

This was the last thing the Noale-based team needed. The stated goal was, of course, to continue challenging for the title with both riders. While Raul Fernandez was already well adrift of the lead and had abandoned any hope, Marco Bezzecchi’s zero makes the situation in the overall standings considerably more complicated. It now seems the title fight is solely between two riders: Jorge Martin, still provisionally leading, and Marc Marquez, who continues his comeback and, after his absolute dominance at the last Japanese Grand Prix, is now just two points off the lead. But this Sprint could already change the situation: those two are now at the front after their fierce battle from the very corner we mentioned. If at the start of the season we saw Aprilia heading toward a great story, everything has now been turned on its head, and the ambitious goal set at the beginning of the season is slipping further away...