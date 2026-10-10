The Qatar Grand Prix remains on the calendar for November 8, despite the ongoing military situation in the Middle East continuing to cause concern. In the Mandalika paddock, where the Indonesian GP is being held, Carlos Ezpeleta confirmed that MotoGP intends to travel to Lusail, provided that security conditions allow it.

Among the riders, however, fatalism, dark humour and an awareness of their professional obligations prevail. As reported by Paddock-GP, a joke circulating among the riders sums up their unease rather well: "If a bomb falls, let's just hope it doesn't land near us." On June 23, an Iranian ballistic missile struck the US Al Udeid base, causing serious damage. Qatar hosts the main American military installations in the region.

Qatar confirmed, but the region is burning

The Qatar GP was originally scheduled for April 12, but was moved to November 8 because of the conflict in the Middle East. The postponement also affected Portugal and Valencia, which are now scheduled for November 22 and 29.

Less than a month before the Lusail round, however, the situation remains uncertain. On Thursday, new attacks claimed by Yemen's Houthis struck Saudi Arabia, including Riyadh International Airport. There were casualties and severe disruption to air traffic: Lufthansa and several Indian airlines temporarily suspended flights to the Saudi capital. Riyadh is not Lusail, but the message is clear: when military tensions rise, civilian infrastructure and flights can also come under fire.

Ezpeleta: safety comes first

"We are monitoring the situation very closely. We still expect to go to Qatar". He immediately added, however: "The safety and well-being of all our employees and fans are our absolute priority". Questioned on Friday at Mandalika, MotoGP's deputy CEO did not announce any changes to the schedule:. He immediately added, however:

In short, the trip is confirmed, but it will depend on how events unfold. Ezpeleta recalled that the championship knows how to reorganize the calendar in an emergency, citing the postponement of the 2024 finale after the floods in Valencia. An alternative plan therefore remains possible, although none has been announced for now.

"If my team buys me the ticket, I have to go"

Among the riders, a sense of resignation is emerging. One of them explained that he was not particularly worried about the trip, considering Qatar simply another round already written into the calendar. Comparisons with Formula 1 frequently arise: since Liberty Media controls both championships, some believe that if F1 keeps its races in the Middle East, it would also be an encouraging sign for MotoGP.

A KTM rider was much more direct, making his position clear: "In any case, we have no choice. We are paid to race. If my team buys me a plane ticket, I have to go".

The countdown to Lusail has begun: in the coming weeks, it will be the evolution of the crisis, rather than the calendar, that determines whether MotoGP will actually land in Qatar.