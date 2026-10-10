Marc Marquez won the Mandalika Sprint, but after the chequered flag, the focus was not on the championship lead. The Ducati rider pointed the finger at the commitments that drain energy away from racing, starting with the podium ceremony under Indonesia’s scorching sun.

With Saturday’s 12 points, number 93 retook the lead in the MotoGP World Championship, four points ahead of Jorge Martin, who was hampered by a front-tyre pressure problem while leading. We discussed the race and the updated standings in Indonesia MotoGP Sprint, Marquez thanks Aprilia for the gift: the updated riders’ standings

The heat in Mandalika

On the podium, Marquez looked exhausted: he remained seated on the step while trying to recover, imitated by his fellow riders. Speaking to DAZN, the Spaniard made no secret of his irritation: "Yes, it’s inhumane to be there after a Sprint, wearing the leathers, on the podium... Yes, it looks great for the photo, but not for tomorrow’s performance, so I skipped the golf cart and went to change and cool down. In the end, that’s what there is."

When the studio presenters jokingly pointed out that he still does not like Saturdays, his answer was blunt: "No, it’s because we are elite athletes and, to perform at our best, we seek the best possible performance—and for a rider or an athlete, it’s the same. So everyone looks after their own interests."

The Hero Walk also becomes mandatory

Marquez’s position is consistent with his desire to put the championship ahead of promotional obligations, as also demonstrated by the “stand-in” sent to the kart race in Japan. And for Sunday, another request arrived: "Ten minutes mandatory at the Hero Walk. The communication arrived today." Then came the resigned conclusion: "It’s always something extra, you know? But that’s how things are, and we have to do it."

An increasingly demanding calendar

The problem goes beyond the single podium appearance. With 22 Sprints added to the 22 Grands Prix, the number of races and starts has doubled, as have the chances of making contact.

And in MotoGP’s Liberty Media era, from 2027 there will be two separate qualifying sessions, one for the Sprint and one for the Grand Prix: the warm-up will disappear, but another session will be added in which riders will have to seek the limit. For now, Marquez is focused on Sunday’s race, aiming to lose as few points as possible on a track where, by his own admission, he struggles enormously in the second sector.