Same bike, new team: Niccolò Antonelli leaves AltoGo Racing to join Bike & Motor Racing, still riding the Yamaha R9 in the CIV Supersport.

The Bike & Motor Racing team project is getting more and more interesting with a proverbial transfer coup. Alessandro Mazza’s team has announced the signing of Niccolò Antonelli for the 2027 CIV Supersport season. The 30-year-old rider from Romagna, the reigning Italian Championship runner-up, will be going all-out to claim the title that slipped through his fingers this year.

A MAJOR SIGNING IN THE CIV SUPERSPORT

"The Tiger." Niccolò Antonelli, a rider with proven international experience and a long history in the MotoGP World Championship across Moto3 (with four wins to his name) and Moto2, as well as in the World Supersport Championship, will begin his third consecutive season aboard a Yamaha R9. It will be his second in the CIV Supersport, where he established himself as the winningest rider of 2026, securing four victories—three in the final four races of the season—with AltoGo Racing Team. That record, however, was not enough to beat Lorenzo Dalla Porta, who was crowned Italian Champion in the category with a 37-point lead over

NICCOLÒ ANTONELLI SPEAKS

Niccolò Antonelli will try again in 2027, this time in new colours. “I’m very happy to be joining Bike & Motor Racing Team. From our very first meeting, I found a positive atmosphere and people with great enthusiasm and a real desire to work. I felt at home straight away,” said Niccolò Antonelli. “I can’t wait to repay the trust they’ve shown in me by giving my all on the track. I’m equally pleased to continue my journey with Yamaha and take on this new challenge aboard the R9, a very competitive bike that I believe is well suited to our goals. We have all the right ingredients to start working in the right direction. We have an intense winter ahead, and finding the best feeling with the bike will be crucial so we’re ready for the start of the championship.”

BIKE & MOTOR RACING’S AMBITIONS

With Niccolò Antonelli joining the team, likely alongside a second rider yet to be announced, Bike & Motor Racing Team is aiming to raise the bar. “We’re thrilled to welcome Niccolò Antonelli to our team,” said Alessandro Mazza, Team Manager of Bike & Motor Racing. “He brings experience, professionalism and a deep understanding of racing. We believe strongly in this decision and are convinced he can be a valuable asset to our project. In 2027, we want to take another step forward, raise our performance level and give Niccolò the best possible conditions to fulfil his potential. There will be plenty of work to do, but we’re determined to build a competitive season and fight for our place at the front.”

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