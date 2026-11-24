The rider from Romagna did not have an easy weekend in Portugal: a technical issue ruined his race, and his potential was not particularly high anyway.

After a run of four races finished in the top 10, Enea Bastianini could manage no better than 11th place at Portimao. It was the same position he had taken in the Sprint. Given that he started from the back of the grid, it was not a disastrous result, but he had the potential to do better. Unfortunately, his poor qualifying performances took a heavy toll: in Q1, he was hampered by the red flag brought out after Diogo Moreira’s crash. Starting last, especially in MotoGP, makes it extremely difficult to fight back through the field. And if you don’t have 100% confidence in the bike, it becomes even harder.

Bastianini left disappointed after Portimao

The rider from Romagna said his start had not been particularly good. He had managed to respond and make up places, but then a technical issue spoiled his race: "I ran wide at Turn 1 at the start, but then I made up ground in other parts of the track on the first lap. I think I rode well. Then I had a problem with the rear ride-height device; it stayed lowered on the exit of Turn 5. It was strange, and I thought about returning to the pits to retire. But then it fixed itself after a lap. I had lost a lot of time and had to make the same overtakes I’d made before. I didn’t use the device for a while, then started using it again towards the end".

Bastianini is sure that without the rear ride-height device failure, he would have secured another top-10 finish, making his Portuguese Grand Prix weekend a little less disappointing: "It was hard to expect anything more than this result. In the end, we did the best we could given the circumstances. The top 10 was our goal, and I think eighth or ninth place would have been possible without this problem".

Enea looks forward to riding the 850cc Aprilia

In 2027, neither he nor the other riders will have to think about ride-height devices, as all systems that adjust a bike’s ride height will be completely banned. The ban on the front device was brought forward to 2026, with the aim of making race starts safer. From next year, these innovations—which Ducati was the first to introduce in MotoGP before its rivals copied them—will be gone altogether.

Next weekend in Valencia will see the final Grand Prix of 2026. An important test will follow on Tuesday, giving everyone a chance to work towards the future, and all the riders switching teams for 2027 will finally be able to work with their new squads. Bastianini is among them: he will join the Trackhouse team and ride the 850cc Aprilia for the first time. It will also be his first outing on the new Pirelli tyres, so he will have plenty to work on. It will be an exciting challenge after two difficult years with the KTM Tech3 team, with whom he hopes to end the season on a positive note at the Valencia Grand Prix.