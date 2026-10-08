From World Championship Dream to Mourning: Kristian Daniel Jr.’s Father Tragically Passes Away

A terrible bereavement for one of the Moto3 rookies in 2027: his father tragically died in the floods in Catalonia.

Kristian Daniel Jr, the 17-year-old American rider in the MotoJunior and Rookies Cup, who will race for He had just signed for his lifelong dream—the leap to the Moto3 World Championship—but he lost his father, his guiding figure and a pillar for the whole family, in tragic circumstances., the 17-year-old American rider in the MotoJunior and Rookies Cup, who will race for Tech3 KTM in 2027, was celebrating just last week after the agreement was officially announced, turning into reality what every child dreams of. Today, however, that celebration has been replaced by terrible grief. His father, Kristian Daniel Sr, 43, tragically lost his life in the floods that have hit Catalonia in recent days.

The tragedy

As reported by local sources such as El Pais, the alert raised by the family led to the launch of a search, but Kristian Daniel Sr was found only a day later near the van he used to take his son to training every day. He had become trapped in a flooded tunnel in Les Franqueses del Vallès, near Barcelona, and sadly nothing could be done for him. The entire two-wheeled world has expressed its condolences, with countless messages from riders and teams for the young rider and his family, who have suddenly been forced to face an immense loss. Kristian Daniel Jr was eight years old when his parents decided to leave Los Angeles and move the entire family—including his younger brother Jaydon and his grandparents—to Spain, so that he could fully pursue his passion for motorcycles. "Thank you all for your messages, it means a lot. We will miss Dad. I’ll be in touch; I need time," the young rider briefly wrote in a social media story, following his lengthy post for his father. The loss of a parent is always a devastating bereavement...

Kristian Daniel Jr’s moving farewell

Throughout everything I have been through in my life, you, my amazing dad, were always there by my side. When I was younger, I thought, "Dad, you’re just bossy" or "What does he know?" But then I realized that you truly helped me in every situation, even in ways I couldn’t see. We were an incredible team, the best there ever was. I know you probably can’t read these words, and you don’t know how difficult and surreal it is for me to write them, but know that you should be proud of me: you gave me everything I need to become an extraordinary person. I wanted to celebrate our successes together, and it doesn’t seem fair that you have been taken away from me just as we had begun the real journey, but it seems that your time had come. I want you to watch over me, Dad: I will go far, I will never give up, just as you taught me. I know you will look out for me. I love you so much, and I wish we could still joke around and enjoy the moment together... You will always be in my heart, Dad.