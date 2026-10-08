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Under the Wings of Rossi, Zarco and Lorenzo: MotoGP Launches New Talent in the 2027 Rookies Cup

Road Racing
by Diana Tamantini
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MotoGP and young talent: discover the eight youngsters promoted to the 2027 Rookies Cup, including Italians Lorenzo Pritelli and Mathias Tamburini.
We can say that there is a strong MotoGP—and more generally, past and present World Championship—connection among the eight youngsters promoted for the next 2027 Rookies Cup season. Lorenzo Pritelli, a member of Valentino Rossi’s VR46 Academy since last year, and Mathias Tamburini (AC Racing Team) are the two Italian representatives who will join the KTM one-make series, but there is more. French riders Johann Dubois and Jimmy Primaut are in fact being closely mentored by Johann Zarco, who on Thursday in Indonesia, ahead of the Mandalika Grand Prix, made no secret of his great satisfaction at the promotion of the two young riders from his KF78 Academie.
We can also add Spaniard Victor Cubeles, the rider being supported by Jorge Lorenzo. But all the promoted youngsters are riders our readers know well. Swiss rider Alessio Arnold, who is also being supported by former Moto2 rider Thomas Luthi, came through ESBK and was brought into MotoJunior this year by the thoroughly Italian Fullmoto team, which this season is involved in an all-Italian collaboration with AC Racing. Alvaro Lucas came through the Aspar Team and is one step away from the Moto4 EC title, while Alex Longarela (a Snipers Igax Team rider, through the collaboration between the Italian outfit and the Spanish team) is also one of the most promising youngsters in MotoJunior, although his 2026 season was marked by injuries.
So this is the final selection from the long list of youngsters who took part in the trials, representing countries from all over the world. From Italy, Pritelli and Tamburini were not the only participants: Elisabetta Monti, Leonardo Casadei, Vincenzo Di Veroli, Lorenzo Fino, Luca Rizzi, Edoardo Savino, and Simone Vianello also took part.

Rookies Cup, the new faces of 2027 

Alessio Arnold (Switzerland)
Victor Cubeles (Spain)
Johann Dubois (France)
Alex Longarela (Spain)
Alvaro Lucas (Spain)
Jimmy Primaut (France)
Lorenzo Pritelli (Italy)
Mathias Tamburini (Italy)
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