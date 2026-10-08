Viñales to Ducati? Top-secret meeting with Davide Tardozzi

Maverick Vinales has been left off the MotoGP grid for the 2027 season. Now increasingly at odds with KTM, he returned to the track at Motegi after three months away due to a physical problem he had been dealing with since last year. His comeback was far from certain, given the back-and-forth between the rider and the Austrian manufacturer that has been going on for months. However, a meeting took place in the Japanese paddock that could lead to some interesting developments.

Return to Motegi after three months out

Vinales had almost resigned himself to the idea of never racing again after the Sachsenring GP. The summer break was not enough to get him back into shape, although he would have liked to try again as early as Austria. But Mattighofen said 'no'. "For me, it was a given that I would not race again; I had already come to terms with it. Now I have to go back to racing abroad, and I feel very sorry for my family. I had already got used to the idea of staying at home".

There is a sense of resignation at the thought of having to say goodbye to MotoGP; after all, the rider market is closed. At the same time he refuses to consider his adventure in the premier class over. Without a fixed seat for 2027 and opposed to a move to WorldSBK, Maverick would rather stay at home and wait for a new (and possible...) opportunity. However, a rumor that emerged at Motegi could offer him a third option: Vinales was reportedly seen speaking with Davide Tardozzi.

The meeting with Davide Tardozzi

We do not know what was discussed, but it is easy to imagine that Vinales could join Ducati's testing program. The idea is appealing, but for now it is only a hypothesis. It would be a good way to stay closely connected to MotoGP, take part in a few wild-card races and wait for potentially more attractive paths to open up for 2028.

I don't think my MotoGP story is over. I'm not ready to give up. I have to find a way back", he said at Motegi. Returning to Motegi after missing four Grands Prix due to a shoulder injury, the KTM Tech3 rider finished fourteenth. A modest performance, but above all a first step after several particularly difficult months. He can hardly believe that he will have to leave the premier class at the end of this championship. "", he said at Motegi.

On The Race MotoGP podcast, Simon Patterson reported that he had heard Vinales and Davide Tardozzi had spoken for quite some time in Japan. The journalist was careful to present the information as merely a rumor. There is no agreement at the moment, nor is there any evidence suggesting that this potential conversation concerned a test rider role. However, the context makes the theory plausible. Ducati will have to rethink its development strategy for 2027.

Is Ducati looking for a test rider?

Nicolò Bulega has been promoted to the VR46 team, Michele Pirro will soon turn 41 and, after the excellent work he has done in recent years, Ducati must consider finding a replacement to help develop the Ducati Desmosedici. Maverick Vinales could be the right person. At 31, he has extensive MotoGP experience, having raced for several different manufacturers: Suzuki, Yamaha, Aprilia and then KTM. Few available riders could offer Ducati such a wealth of experience. But to find out whether this is a dream or reality... all that remains is to wait for further developments or official news.