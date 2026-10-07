Marc Marquez arrives in Indonesia just two points behind Jorge Martin, but according to Dani Pedrosa, the Mandalika circuit could cause him far more trouble than Motegi. The reason is not only the Spaniard’s troubled history at this track or the expected competitiveness of the Aprilias: according to the KTM test rider, there is a specific physical factor that could come back to haunt him.

The Japanese weekend was almost perfect for the Ducati rider. Marquez secured his sixth victory in nine Grands Prix and his fifth Sprint-and-race double of the season, claiming the maximum number of points available and clawing back ten points from Martin in a single weekend. It was nevertheless a celebration marked by great restraint : MM93 knows that the battle against the Aprilias will be fraught with difficulties.

Motegi and Mandalika, two different kinds of strain

Pedrosa sees a fundamental difference between the two tracks. In Japan, the physical demands were considerable, especially under braking, but the circuit consists largely of acceleration zones and relatively straight braking areas. In Indonesia, the nature of the effort changes: "With all these changes of direction, it will be difficult," the Spaniard warns. He adds the key point: "The changes of direction are taken at high speed, and that is what penalizes Marc the most".

The distinction is significant. Braking extremely hard puts tremendous strain on the body, but quickly transitioning a MotoGP bike from one lean angle to the other forces the rider to shift and support his weight while controlling a motorcycle weighing more than 150 kg at high speed. And Marquez is still living with the consequences of the many fractures he has suffered, particularly on his right side.

This does not mean he will not be fast at Mandalika: his current results are enough to disprove such a conclusion. Pedrosa is referring instead to a greater physical toll, a detail that also helps explain Marquez’s constant focus on conserving energy.

Aprilia’s threat in the first two sectors

What is concerning is the combination of factors: the section of the track that demands the most from Marquez’s body is also the one that could bring out the best in his rivals. "I think the first two sectors of the Mandalika circuit are very favorable to Aprilia", explains Pedrosa, who also recalls the speed Marco Bezzecchi showed at this track last season.

This is similar to Massimo Rivola’s assessment, with the Italian Grand Prix on paper considered more suited to the RS-GP than to the Ducati, although this is by no means a certainty. For the Noale team manager, after all, the key to the championship remains avoiding mistakes.

The danger for number 93 could therefore be twofold: Martin and Bezzecchi arrive with a bike that could potentially feel at home precisely in the section where he will have to work hardest. The Ducati garage is well aware of this, so much so that Davide Tardozzi admitted he would almost sign up to seeing Marquez lose ten points in Indonesia. The track will deliver the verdict.